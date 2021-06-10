LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perceptual development expert, Brian Bushway, has launched Acoustic Athletics, a performance and development company that offers cognitive, sensory, and perceptual augmentation programs for elite athletes. As a pioneer of human echolocation, Brian mastered the ability to "see with sound" in his late teens, was recognized as the world's best totally blind mountain biker in his early twenties, and spent the next fifteen years training athletes, teams, individuals, and organizations around the globe. With brain training, sensory awareness, and movement at their foundation, Acoustic Athletics' programs push the threshold of human performance to previously unimaginable levels.
"We are in the business of violating realities and creating a new future. By taking advantage of a loophole in neuroscience, our training programs create a state of accelerated brain reorganization, which we've termed hyperplasticiy, forcing athletes to increase their sensory capacity and develop a new, stronger relationship with their senses," said Bushway. As teams and athletes prepare for the 2021 and 2022 Olympics, the FIFA World Cup, and other events, Acoustic Athletics co-founders, Brian Bushway and Tom Izdebski, are growing their organization, creating a multilingual training curriculum, and formulating their world tour. Izdebski stated, "Our obsession with improving mental, physical, and emotional control has led Acoustic Athletics to create programs for individual athletes, teams, injured players, and those who have suffered a concussion or brain injury."
Globally, brain-based training is gaining traction. Elite athletes Logan Paul, Stephen Curry, Georges St. Pierre, and Antoine Griezmann have been pictured, in recent training sessions, engaged in sensory and perceptual training.
As awareness of mental health in sports continues to rise, both Bushway and Izdebski agree that Acoustic Athletics' sensory, perceptual, and cognitive movement training will provide a viable solution to address the mental health crisis facing the athletic community.
Nearing twenty years of friendship and collaboration, co-founders Brian Bushway and Tom Izdebski conceptualized and formed Acoustic Athletics, a performance and development company that offers accelerated and individualized cognitive, sensory, and perceptual augmentation programs for elite athletes and professional sports teams.
