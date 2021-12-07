TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Bank Regional High School athletic trainer, Christina Emrich, has received the 2022 Eastern Athletic Trainers' Association (EATA) Excellence in Secondary School Athletic Training Award. The award honors a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the athletic training profession on the secondary or prep school level.
"Athletic trainers at the secondary school level are essential to student-athlete safety. I am proud to provide a high level of healthcare for my student-athletes and community. Thank you to the EATA for this award and for all those who have influenced my career," said Christina Emrich.
Christina Emrich has served as the athletic trainer at Red Bank Regional High School since 1995 and as a member of Tinton Falls Emergency Medical Services and Little Silver Emergency Medical Services since 1995 and 2005 respectively. Christina has worked toward legislation for mandating Heat Participation Policies, monitoring Concussion Return To Play, and the implementation of Emergency Action Plans that are now mandatory in all New Jersey high schools. Emrich was inducted into the Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey (ATSNJ) Hall of Fame in 2020 and has served as President and other leadership positions within the organization as well.
"I would like to congratulate Christina Emrich on receiving this award, it is well deserved. New Jersey is consistently ranked one of the safest states for high school sports due to her legislative efforts and mentorship to young professionals," said Jessica Springstead, President of the Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey, Inc.
The award will be presented at the 74th EATA Annual Meeting & Clinical Symposium held January 7-10, 2022 at Foxwoods Resort & Casino.
