NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reflective Sportswear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the reflective sportswear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 709.46 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
The improved marketing strategies by key competitors is one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. In addition, surging physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports and increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities are some other factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges
However, factors such as the greater availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth. The easy availability of a number of counterfeit products will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The presence of a number of counterfeit products will also lead to market fragmentation, which eventually might result in a lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion.
Key Market Segment Analysis:
The reflective sportswear market report is segmented by Product (apparels, footwear, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The apparels segment held the largest reflective sportswear market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increased demand for reflective sports apparel from both developed and developing economies. In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing sales of reflective sportswear through specialty stores, department stores, and other retail stores. vendors are opening new retail outlets in local and regional markets to increase their sales through the offline channel. They sell their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats.
In terms of Geography, North America was the largest revenue-generating segment in the reflective sportswear market in 2020. The segment will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the reflective sportswear market in the US is driven by the launch of innovative products, the rising use of online platforms to purchase reflective apparel, and increasing participation in outdoor activities. The US is the key market for reflective sportswear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The reflective sportswear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The presence of these vendors increases the threat of rivalry among existing vendors. Furthermore, high exit barriers further intensify the competition among vendors.
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- PVH Corp.
- Shimano Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Vista Outdoor Inc.
