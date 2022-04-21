Rekortan to Host Coaches Hospitality Suite at 2022 Penn Relays, Continuing One of Track and Field's Most Long-Standing Partnerships
DALTON, Ga., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rekortan, one of the biggest names in track, and The Penn Relays, America's oldest and largest track & field meet, will pair up once again later this month at the 126th running of The Penn Relays.
"The Penn Relays is excited to return in 2022 as we continue our partnership with Rekortan tracks," said Scott Ward, Executive Director of The Penn Relays. "Rekortan offers the best running surface for those participating in The Penn Relays, and we are thankful to continue to partner with the leading name in premium tracks."
Rekortan tracks have been used by world-class facilities for over 50 years, and Rekortan has been the surface of The Penn Relays since 1988. This year, Rekortan will host the Coaches Hospitality Suite at the Relays. The climate-controlled suite gives head coaches a central meeting place for watching the Relays and learning about the latest track system technologies. They will have the chance to find out about one of the most game-changing innovations for the sport: the Rekortan Smart system. With smart-sensor technology and time recording built into the track, coaches can use performance diagnostics to optimize training routines to a level that was never before possible.
Coaches can also relax in the suite, where Rekortan will provide beverages and light appetizers. There will also be giveaway items for the coaches and product samples to try out.
"We are thrilled to once again be a part of this wonderful event," said Luke Burden, Brand Manager for Rekortan. "We look forward to the Penn Relays each year; it's our chance to celebrate two legendary icons of track and field history – Rekortan tracks and the Penn Relays – and support some of the best athletes in the world. We are thankful for the continued partnership and to be a part of another historical event."
Hosted by the University of Pennsylvania, the Penn Relays has taken place at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on the last weekend in April since 1895. This year marks the event's eagerly anticipated return – the meet was postponed for the last two years due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.
The 126th Penn Relays runs from Thursday, April 28th to Saturday, April 30th. Each year, over 15,000 athletes and 100,000 spectators descend on Philadelphia and 2022 will be no different. The event is expecting a powerhouse showing from top high school, collegiate, and professional track teams, as well as Olympic athletes.
At this year's event, fans can watch five-time Olympian and 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, two-time gold medalist Athing Mu, women's 800-meter record holder Natoya Goule, and 2019 NCAA Outdoor Champions Jazmine Fray and Danae Rivers. Notable schools sending teams include the University of Texas, North Carolina State, Indiana University, University of Wisconsin, Georgetown University, Villanova University, and the University of Tennessee. There will also be professional runners from the On Athletics Club and Brooks Beasts, among many others.
For over three decades, the fastest runners have competed on Rekortan at the Penn Relays. With so many incredible teams, champion athletes, and formidable sponsor support, this year's event is sure to be another meet for the history books.
About Rekortan:
Designed for the current day athlete, the Rekortan track system is a diverse, world-class series of polyurethane running tracks that are unmatched in quality and performance. The Rekortan debut in 1969 revolutionized the track world with quality and innovation, forever crowning our systems as "the fast tracks." Rekortan is part of the SportGroup, arguably the largest sports surfacing company in the world.
About The Penn Relays:
The Penn Relays is part of the Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania which is a broad-based division comprising 33 intercollegiate teams, 35 club sport teams, and expansive intramural sport and campus recreation programs, all taking place within 22 athletics and recreational facilities. The facilities are contained within a contiguous 24-acre footprint at the eastern end of campus, commonly thought to be one of the best athletics infrastructures among urban campuses, with assets such as Franklin Field, the Palestra, and Penn Park. The Penn Relays, the oldest and largest relay competition held in the US, typically attracts more than 15,000 competitors and 110,000 spectators each spring during the last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in April.
