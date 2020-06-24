ROCK HILL, S.C., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Hill-based leading global lithium battery provider, RELiON Battery, has partnered with Agile Off Road, a recreational vehicle improvement company. Together, RELiON and Agile Off Road plan to provide those living off-the-grid with exceptional lithium power for their adventures. Agile Off Road will start installing RELiON lithium batteries as a deep cycle power upgrade in their Winnebago Revel Sprinter 4×4. The REVEL is the go-to RV for outdoor and off-road enthusiasts. While the Revel Sprinter 4×4 is well equipped for camping from the factory, Agile performs a variety of services and accessory installations, such as lithium batteries, to turn a good overland vehicle into a great one.
"We are very excited to have Agile Off Road join our partner network," said RELiON CEO Paul Hecimovich. "Their talent in upgrading Sprinter vans to make off-grid living more reliable fits perfectly with our mission to provide clean power to those that are on the move to their next adventure. We are happy to have them join our team."
Like many custom van shops, Agile Off Road has seen the many advantages lithium batteries provide to off road lifestyles, such as more usable power, longer battery life and no maintenance, while also being easier for the environment. More consumers are requesting lithium batteries due to these benefits. Agile has chosen RELiON's RB100-LT battery for their installs; a battery built specifically to handle cold weather charging. RELiON's LT Series batteries can safely charge at temperatures down to -20°C (-4°F) using a standard charger. The system features proprietary technology which draws power from the charger itself, requiring no additional components. The entire process of heating and charging is completely seamless, which is a huge advantage for overland use when traveling through different climates.
"It's been incredible working with RELiON to bring the first Winnebago Revel lithium battery upgrade kit to market. With the 2021 model moving to lithium power many current and previous generation Revel owners are looking for a way to take advantage of all the benefits an upgraded energy solution provides," said Agile Off Road Co-Owner John Brindell. "RELiON's cutting edge battery technology along with Victron's charging and power management systems ensure efficient, safe and reliable operation to owners for years to come."
About RELiON Battery:
RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. RELiON products power a range of applications including Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more.
About Agile Off Road:
The Agile Off-Road brain trust has over 20 years of off-road racing, suspension design, fabrication and tuning experience. We've devoted all of that expertise towards maximizing the capabilities & increasing the drivability of the Ford E-Series, Transit & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
