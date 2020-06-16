TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rent Your Rec Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the world's first peer-to-peer sharing economy service that is designed to provide hourly access to the popular niche sports and recreation activities. Whether you are looking to experience your lifelong passion in a new location, explore a new interest for the first time, or rent out activity space to generate extra income, Rent Your Rec is the solution you've been waiting for. As the country begins looking for new and fun ways to safely begin recreation activities again, we are thrilled to offer a much-needed solution. Rent Your Rec pairs recreation seekers with welcoming property hosts in a seamless pay by-the-hour service.
This powerful tool that makes fun adventures available and on demand for everyone was founded in Tampa, Florida by a creative & practical married father and educator who desperately sought new ways to keep his family entertained. Originally, the concept came to fruition with a test run in the fall of 2018 and it was brought back to life amidst the COVID -19 pandemic with the growing desires to try new recreation activities. The alarming rates of related job loss also struck a chord and it was clear that this could help a number of people earn without renting out their homes overnight. The motto for property hosts on the platform is "If you Build It, They'll Have Fun" and it aims to highlight ideal property layouts for hosting hourly rec on demand. Users can rent or host anything from obstacle courses for people or pets to drone races or paintball/ airsoft combat in unique "battle zones."
The platform is currently on the web and is aiming to reach mobile devices by the 4th of July. There is also a kickstarter that has been created to accelerate the growth of this trending idea. It is presented as "Your recreation on your terms" allowing a notable amount of flexibility. There is no doubt that the ongoing buzz and improvement of the service will create a new staple in the lives of many.
Follow their growth from the very beginning at www.rentyourrec.com
