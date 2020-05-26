SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retainer Club, a subscription retainer service, and Mouthguard Club, which provides athletes with custom designed mouthguards, today announced the closing of a $1M venture capital investment from Will Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm that focuses on companies at the intersection of sports and technology.
"Being able to raise capital during the Covid-19 crisis is a testament to Retainer Club and Mouthguard Club's winning business model of partnering with orthodontists and dentists to provide their patients with the best of both worlds, in-office care for the treatments they provide, and home delivery for post-treatment retainers and custom mouthguards for athletes," said President and Co-Founder Dr. Blair Feldman. "Bacteria and viruses collect on retainers and mouthguards over time and the only way to eliminate 100% of them is to replace them. Until Retainer Club & Mouthguard Club there was no easy and inexpensive way to do that."
"Retainer Club and Mouthguard Club are well-positioned to become category leaders in the direct-to-consumer space," said Brian Reilly, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Will Ventures. "The companies' co-founders, Craig Weiss and Blair Feldman, are proven entrepreneurs, and their subscription services address clear market needs. We are excited to leverage our sports and consumer healthcare networks to aid in their success."
"We are thrilled to partner with Will Ventures," said CEO and Co-Founder Craig Weiss. "Every member of their team is a former D-I athlete and understands the value proposition that Mouthguard Club provides to athletes with our custom-fitting and personalized mouthguards."
"As a former NFL linebacker, I saw first-hand the many benefits of the custom-fitted mouthguard that the pros get to wear after a lifetime of frustration with the generic boil-and-bite mouthguards that the rest of us are forced to use," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Will Ventures Isaiah Kacyvenski. "Mouthguard Club brings a custom-fit that offers better protection than any generic while at the same time gives each athlete the ability to create their very own design. We are confident that Mouthguard Club will disrupt the current mouthguard industry in which 40 Million mouthguards are sold in the US every year."
About Retainer Club
Retainer Club is a subscription retainer service that partners with orthodontists and dentists to provide their patients with $99 retainers so they can maintain Straight Teeth for Life®. Learn more about Retainer Club: https://www.retainerclub.com
About Mouthguard Club
Mouthguard Club utilizes the latest advances in 3-D scanning and 3-D printing to produce perfectly-fitting Mouthguards. Their proprietary 3-D Designer and digital kiosks allow athletes to fully personalize their mouthguard. Learn more about Mouthguard Club: https://www.mouthguardclub.com
About Will Ventures
Will Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that leverages the power of sport to change the world. The firm uses sports as a lens to identify novel technologies that will transform markets like consumer, healthcare and media. The firm's partners utilize their operational expertise, market insight and broad network to create outsized value for sport-centric companies. For more information, please visit: https://www.willventures.com