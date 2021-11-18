GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revolin Sports, an industry leader in pickleball equipment and innovation, today revealed it is the first manufacturer to incorporate a natural, flax and hemp-based composite as the sustainable material used to comprise the main surface of its powerful, Equinox brand of pickleball paddles. Called BioFLX™, the composite material is a significant advancement in sports materials, not only for its unprecedented sustainability, but for its impact on pickleball performance. BioFLX™ creates speed, control, vibration dampening, and power through exceptional new technology that is designed to deliver results for every type of player.
Flax and hemp fibers are both considered to be environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic fibers, with an 85 percent reduced carbon footprint, recyclable and derived from a renewable resource. Unlike any material of its kind, Revolin's BioFLX™ combines multiple layers of fibers from hemp and flax, among the strongest plants in the world, with a specially engineered resin system to create a never-before-seen biocomposite face that is stronger than fiberglass, more forgiving than carbon fiber, and removes the vibrations which commonly cause tennis elbow.
"Advanced materials are used in equipment to heighten performance across dozens of sports, but there is nothing better than giving athletes the tools they need to succeed, while also being kind to the Earth," said Hugh Davis, founder of Revolin Sports. "I've competed in pickleball for nearly a decade, and ultimately, that's why we're in the game, to innovate the sport that we love, and empower other players with better performing, more sustainable equipment."
Revolin's leading product, the Equinox, is a USA Pickleball approved pickleball paddle. Every paddle is designed, manufactured, and assembled in West Michigan, and each paddle features their proprietary BioFLX™ flax/hemp-based composite face. BioFLX™ is the first and only natural fiber composite face used in pickleball that offers better feel, balance, and power than any other paddle, including the leading carbon fiber composites.
Every model and every face in the Equinox line of paddles are uniquely designed using advanced technology that puts an even greater emphasis on center and off-center ball speeds. The result is a lighter, more sustainable pickleball paddle with less vibration, softer feel and touch, greater control and fewer variances on serves and returns.
"Revolin's Equinox paddles are phenomenal products, with an amazing aspect of control, without sacrificing power," said pro pickleball player Davey Williams. "The dampening aspect is huge, because it also helps reduce the pain from tennis elbow, shoulder issues, wrist issues, and more. I don't feel vibrations. I just make ripples on the courts with the performance my paddle offers."
Revolin Equinox paddles are available in Classic and Reach dimensions, as well as light- and mid-weights. All Equinox paddles feature BioFLX™ and are currently available online for ordering starting at $144.99.
About Revolin Sports
Revolin Sports is a premium sports equipment manufacturer and active lifestyle company. Currently focused on the fast-growing pickleball market, Revolin is the first paddle manufacturer to combine advanced materials with an unwavering commitment toward sustainability. Revolin currently designs, manufactures and sells premium, USA Pickleball approved paddles. For more information, please visit revolinsports.com.
