LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, people are staying home but still maintain the freedom to run and cycle. These freedoms are imperative for psychological and physical wellbeing for so many. Right now we know cycling and running should not be done in teams or groups. Yet inherently danger exists when cycling and running alone as well.
It is estimated that in the United States, over 1,000 bicyclists died and there were almost 467,000 bicycle-related injuries according to the CDC in 2015. The good news is that with fewer vehicles on the road during stay at home orders, there may be a decrease in motor vehicle related bicycle accidents. Unfortunately, as more people take to cycling alone, you may proportionately learn that more accidents happen relative to the increase in cyclists.
"I have learned that if you ride, it isn't a matter of if, but when you will have a crash," says the founder of Rider Alert who is an avid cyclist. Having had his own extremely serious accident while riding with others, he knows the potential of what could have resulted had someone not been there with him to phone an ambulance at the time.
Rider Alert was created to keep cyclists and runners connected to their loved ones while staying connected to life-saving services. Unlike other devices, Rider Alert automatically detects falls & crashes and instantly notifies your 24/7 LIVE Rider Alert Specialist (a Dedicated Emergency Operator) over the device speaker. Moments after a crash is detected, a Rider Alert specialist contacts you via the device speaker in real-time to verify your status, need, and location. When you need help, a Rider Alert specialist simultaneously dispatches emergency services to your GPS location and notifies your loved ones via live phone call as well as text alerts.
In addition to supporting charitable causes that give back to children as well as people suffering from Diabetes, Rider Alert's founders are sincerely dedicated to making a difference when it comes to people running and riding alone. During times of crisis such as with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are becoming more aware of the need to stay connected to loved ones. Taking care of loved ones also means taking care of your own safety. With Rider Alert you're able to do both.
To learn more about Rider Alert visit: https://rider-alert.com/