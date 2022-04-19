Synthetic turf design and build company Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions and AstroTurf®, the leader in artificial turf innovation, have teamed up to enhance playing fields across the state with leading-edge turf systems.
Synthetic turf design and build company Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions and AstroTurf®, the leader in artificial turf innovation, have teamed up to enhance playing fields across the state with leading-edge turf systems. These new playing surfaces are state-of-the-art and designed to improve performance while making Colorado's sports complexes and school fields more eco-friendly.
The largest project is in Brighton, where two multi-field baseball and softball complexes are getting major upgrades. Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions is installing AstroTurf® on several fields at both the Brighton Sports Complex and Pawlowski Fields.
Using AstroTurf's RootZone 3D3 Trionic 52 system, which comes with durable slit-film fibers and tailored infill ratios, athletes will experience unmatched playability. This turf series features the RootZone, a texturized layer of fibers that encapsulates the infill material. The RootZone minimizes interference from infill splash as the ball hits the surface and ensures realistic ball movement.
Additionally, local youth leagues and other teams will be able to access the fields year-round, which means no more canceling games because the infield is too wet to play on after rain.
"We're really excited about the Brighton fields. Combined, they're going to cut down on water usage and maintenance work for the city in a big way. And at the same time, kids leagues, adult athletes, coaches – everyone is going to love playing on the new turf," says Lacey Hartman, President of Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions.
But the Brighton sports complexes are only the beginning. The Colorado-based company is also installing AstroTurf® fields at Otero Junior College in La Junta, three Brighton School District middle schools, and the historical Runyon Field Sports Complex in Pueblo.
The Otero Rattlers are getting a new AstroTurf® Diamond Series RootZone RBI infield and rebuilding their base to resolve drainage issues.
Vikan Middle School, Prairie View Middle School, and Overland Trail Middle School are all converting their natural grass fields to synthetic turf systems. The district chose AstroTurf's Diamond Series with RootZone 3D Decade systems, which come with 10-year warranties.
Established in 1934, the Runyon Field Sports Complex is the oldest ballpark in Pueblo, Colorado. Babe Ruth played a game there, and from 1947 to 1958, it was the home of the Pueblo Dodgers. Since then, it's been the heart of amateur baseball outside of the Denver Metropolitan area.
Continuing the tradition of excellence at Runyon, the Runyon Field Board of Directors is replacing the Corsentino Field with new artificial turf. They chose the Diamond Series RootZone OPS baseball turf system, ensuring exceptional wear resistance and the realistic ball movement that AstroTurf's Diamond Series baseball fields are known for.
All of these fields will provide years of high-performance play, giving athletes of all levels the tools they need to thrive – which is exactly what Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions and AstroTurf® are all about. Being awarded such a high number of projects at once lets these two companies show even more players and facility managers the difference an AstroTurf® field makes.
About Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions:
Serving Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico for over 20 years, Rocky Mountain Turf Solutions is a regional distributor of AstroTurf® systems. Their team excels at converting grass fields to synthetic turf and designing playing field surfaces to maximize performance, longevity, and environmental benefits. The company specializes in sports fields, playgrounds, and residential turf landscaping.
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and customizable synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.
