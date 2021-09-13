CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rolling Insights has acquired Reliant Stats and its data ingestion engine technology, launching Rolling Insights - Data Feeds.
The complementary expansion allows the Rolling Insights fantasy sports analytics platform to offer real-time and post-game data feeds with player statistics, injuries, schedules, and more – and at attainable price points to startups, small businesses, and individuals.
"This is a huge step for small businesses in the sports data industry. We know affordable access to sports data is important because we rely on it and we know others do as well. It was difficult to find reasonably priced, reliable data feeds when we started Rolling Insights development. This ensures future growth potential for our sector." - Steve Kenway, founder and CEO, Rolling Insights
Official data source costs can be prohibitive to new companies entering or expanding into the global sports technology market and limits the accessibility of an industry that has a projected compound annual growth rate of more than 17% in the next few years.
Rolling Insights - Data Feeds aims to democratize access to sports data for startups, small and medium-sized businesses.
Canada's Bill C-218, the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, came into effect on August 27, 2021 indicating groundswell support for an already considerable global sports technology market. While fantasy sports is a well-known popular form of engaging with sports, this follows larger global trends and legalization already seen in the US, UK and parts of the EU.
"Although the last year has been a difficult for all aspects of the sporting world, we saw a growing desire for fans to find new ways of engaging with their favorite pastime worldwide." - Steve Kenway, founder and CEO, Rolling Insights
About Rolling Insights:
Rolling Insights was founded in 2020 as a startup incubated within Rolling Wave Consulting.
Steve Kenway is founder and CEO of Rolling Insights. Rolling Insights is a startup focused on fantasy sports data analysis with an easy-to-use no-code platform. Customization, flexibility, and ease of use are its key drivers. Its goal is to democratize data, to provide powerful data driven insights to everyone without a background in coding or data science.
For more information, please contact info@rolling-insights.com.
Media Contact
Steven Kenway, Rolling Insights, +1 403 850 7887, info@rolling-insights.com
Geoff Robinson, Rolling Insights, info@rolling-insights.com
SOURCE Rolling Insights