Ronnie C. Wright

Ronnie C. Wright

 By Amblacks Media

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright, former award-winning writer for the Bleacher Report, announced today a launch of a new sports podcast network, THE BOAT (Best Of All Time). The network will include a host of world-class  sports-talk podcasts that will be co-produced by Wright and Amblacks Media (www.amblacks.com).

Wright who studied at Florida, Harvard & Stanford and, authored 28 books said, "Today is the right time to shine in the world of sports with relevant content. Podcasts takes the game to another level."

The BOAT Sports  Podcast Network will "sail" September 1 with  seven: podcasts: "The Ronnie C. Wright Podcast" – "NFL Intro," "The Lunch Bunch," "Platemate Club" "The Really," "Brand New Bag" and "7AJoe."(www.theboat.network ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronnie-c-wright-to-launch-sports-podcast-network-with-amblacks-media-301575274.html

SOURCE Amblacks Media

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.