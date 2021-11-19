WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Green Appliance Centers, White Plains, NY announced today that it has completed the fulfillment and installation of all appliances in the luxury suites at the new UBS Arena, in Belmont Park New York. Working with General Contracting firm AECOM/Hunt and Stafford Smith, the design team at Royal Green worked with the builders of New York's newest concert venue and home for the New York Islanders to complement the art deco themed venue. By specifying Sub Zero's 36" glass door all refrigerator with custom panels, the team achieved the built-in design specified while making the suite feel like a luxury residence. "The challenge we had here was to find a unique solution with glass doors, while at the same time being able to convey to the community and client the nature and stature of the finishes in the suites," said Rob Satran, Royal Green's C.E.O., "Sub Zero was the natural partner as it afforded us the capability of meeting both of these requirements."
With its recent acquisitions of Elgot Appliances in New York City and Mr. Jays on Long Island, Royal Green is one of the country's largest independent appliance dealers and a regional powerbroker in the appliance space both in the retail and commercial/contract lanes. "When Rob brought us the UBS project it was literally a dream come true for our team, " said Bob Fava, President of Sub Zero Group East, Sub Zero's largest distributorship in the United States, "Royal Green brings a unique set of talents to any project and the sheer force of their will, combined with the outstanding team at Sub Zero's manufacturing facility in Madison, WI enabled us to fulfill the order for the arena on time and under budget in one of the most challenging supply chain environments this country has ever seen." One of the few appliance dealers in the United States to employ master installers, Royal Green delivered and set all of the units into place in under two weeks time. Their team of talented installers completed the intricate installations needed to make that particular unit sit completely flush to the cabinet line. "Walking through the Arena you could see the attention to detail and exactness of ownership specifications," Satran continued, "it was honor to spearhead the marriage of two great franchises such as The Islanders and Sub Zero, both rich in tradition and with deep roots on Long Island. Besides, as a marketer at heart, does it get any better than having the Sub Zero brand embedded in an ice hockey arena!?"
Royal Green Appliance Centers, Inc., a 65 year old closely held company with showrooms around the tri-state area, is an authorized dealer of every major brand of appliance including Sub Zero Appliances, Wolf Appliances, GE Appliances, Bosch Appliances, Gaggenau Appliances Frigidaire Appliances, Miele Appliances, Viking Appliances, KitchenAid Appliances, Whirlpool Appliances, Thermador Appliances, Lynx and Weber Outdoor Appliances, and many more.
Media Contact
Traci Shemonoski, Director Business Development, Royal Green Appliances, Inc., +1 9143192544, traci@royalgreenny.com
SOURCE Royal Green Appliances, Inc.