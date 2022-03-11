NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US by End-user (Men, Women, and Children) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the running apparel and footwear market in the US between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.90 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenge

High-profit margin is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers focus on introducing new features and making their footwear suitable for sports such as running, tennis, basketball, and soccer. Manufacturers can earn high profits from the premium-priced running footwear category. Though the manufacturing cost of running footwear is less, it is sold at high prices. The sale of running footwear enables producers and marketers to earn high operating margins as part of their total income. The higher operating margin for these companies positively impacted sales growth. High financial performance boosts the sales of running apparel and footwear.

The high labor cost will challenge the running apparel and footwear market in the US during the forecast period. Growing labor cost is one of the prominent operational challenges faced by the domestic and international players in the running apparel and footwear market in the US. The players operating in the US market have manufacturing facilities in various countries. Therefore, they experience variations in labor costs in different countries. Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have manufacturing contracts with US vendors. The international players that are based out of developed countries are shifting their manufacturing facilities to places where labor cost is low. Technavio expects the domestic players with low financial investments to suffer the most due to high labor costs.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the running apparel and footwear market in US is segmented into men, women, and children.

By distribution channel, the running apparel and footwear market in US is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The revenue of this segment has been reducing gradually over the years due to the increasing preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

    • adidas AG
    • ASICS Corp.
    • Brooks Sports Inc.
    • Columbia Sportswear Co.
    • New Balance Athletics Inc.
    • Nike Inc.
    • PUMA SE
    • Skechers USA Inc.
    • Under Armour Inc.
    • VF Corp.
  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Racing Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Women Activewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.83

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 

2. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Landscape in US   

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 01: Parent market

  2.2: Market Characteristics 

  Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for apparel, accessories, and luxury goods

  2.3.1 Inputs

  2.3.2 Inbound logistics

  2.3.3 Operations

  2.3.4 Outbound logistics

  2.3.5 Marketing and sales

  2.2.6 Service

  2.3.6 Support activities

  2.3.7 Innovations

3. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Sizing in US   

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 05: Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2020 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

  Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis  

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Segmentation in US by End-user 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Children

  Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 17: Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 18: Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 19: Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 20: Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 21: Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 22: Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.6 Market opportunity by End user 

  Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

6. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Segmentation in US by Distribution Channel  

  6.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline
  • Online

  Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

  6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  6.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on offline distribution channels

  Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  6.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on online distribution channels

  Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape  

  7.1 Customer landscape 

  Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 High profit margin

  8.1.2 Premiumization through product innovation

  8.1.3 Growing social awareness about physical fitness

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 High labor cost

  8.2.2 Increasing anti-sweatshop campaigns

  8.2.3 Rise in prices of raw materials

  8.2.4 Sustainability of product category

  Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Growing adoption of shoe knitting technology

  8.3.2 Product customization drives demand

  8.3.3 Digital and social media marketing

9. Vendor Landscape  

  9.1  Competitive scenario 

  9.2  Vendor landscape 

  Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

  9.3  Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

  9.4  Industry risks 

  Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis  

  10.1  Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors

  10.3 adidas AG 

  Exhibit 38: adidas AG - Overview

  Exhibit 39: adidas AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 40: adidas AG – Key news

  Exhibit 41: adidas AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 42: adidas AG - Segment focus

  10.4 ASICS Corp. 

  Exhibit 43: ASICS Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 44: ASICS Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 45: ASICS Corp. – Key news

  Exhibit 46: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 47: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

  10.5 Brooks Sports Inc. 

  Exhibit 48: Brooks Sports Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 49: Brooks Sports Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 50: Brooks Sports Inc. - Key offerings

  10.6 Columbia Sportswear Co. 

  Exhibit 51: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 52: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments

  Exhibit 53: Columbia Sportswear Co. – Key news

  Exhibit 54: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 55: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

  10.7 New Balance Athletics Inc. 

  Exhibit 56: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 57: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 58: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

  10.8 Nike Inc.

  Exhibit 59: Nike Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 60: Nike Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 61: Nike Inc. – Key news

  Exhibit 62: Nike Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 63: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

  10.9 PUMA SE 

  Exhibit 64: PUMA SE - Overview

  Exhibit 65: PUMA SE - Business segments

  Exhibit 66: PUMA SE - Key offerings

  Exhibit 67: PUMA SE - Segment focus

  10.10 Skechers USA Inc. 

  Exhibit 68: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 69: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 70: Skechers USA Inc. – Key news

  Exhibit 71: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 72: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

  10.11 Under Armour Inc. 

  Exhibit 73: Under Armour Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 74: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 75: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 76: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

  10.12 VF Corp.

  Exhibit 77: VF Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 78: VF Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 79: VF Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 80: VF Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 85: Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/running-apparel-and-footwear-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-1-90-billion--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301500165.html

SOURCE Technavio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.