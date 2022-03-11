NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US by End-user (Men, Women, and Children) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the running apparel and footwear market in the US between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.90 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
High-profit margin is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers focus on introducing new features and making their footwear suitable for sports such as running, tennis, basketball, and soccer. Manufacturers can earn high profits from the premium-priced running footwear category. Though the manufacturing cost of running footwear is less, it is sold at high prices. The sale of running footwear enables producers and marketers to earn high operating margins as part of their total income. The higher operating margin for these companies positively impacted sales growth. High financial performance boosts the sales of running apparel and footwear.
The high labor cost will challenge the running apparel and footwear market in the US during the forecast period. Growing labor cost is one of the prominent operational challenges faced by the domestic and international players in the running apparel and footwear market in the US. The players operating in the US market have manufacturing facilities in various countries. Therefore, they experience variations in labor costs in different countries. Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have manufacturing contracts with US vendors. The international players that are based out of developed countries are shifting their manufacturing facilities to places where labor cost is low. Technavio expects the domestic players with low financial investments to suffer the most due to high labor costs.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the running apparel and footwear market in US is segmented into men, women, and children.
By distribution channel, the running apparel and footwear market in US is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The revenue of this segment has been reducing gradually over the years due to the increasing preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets.
Some Companies Mentioned
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Brooks Sports Inc.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Skechers USA Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.90 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.83
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Landscape in US
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for apparel, accessories, and luxury goods
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.3.6 Support activities
2.3.7 Innovations
3. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Sizing in US
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Segmentation in US by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Men
- Women
- Children
Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by End user
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user
6. Running Apparel and Footwear Market Segmentation in US by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
6.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on offline distribution channels
Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
6.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on online distribution channels
Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 High profit margin
8.1.2 Premiumization through product innovation
8.1.3 Growing social awareness about physical fitness
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High labor cost
8.2.2 Increasing anti-sweatshop campaigns
8.2.3 Rise in prices of raw materials
8.2.4 Sustainability of product category
Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing adoption of shoe knitting technology
8.3.2 Product customization drives demand
8.3.3 Digital and social media marketing
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 adidas AG
Exhibit 38: adidas AG - Overview
Exhibit 39: adidas AG - Business segments
Exhibit 40: adidas AG – Key news
Exhibit 41: adidas AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 42: adidas AG - Segment focus
10.4 ASICS Corp.
Exhibit 43: ASICS Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 44: ASICS Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: ASICS Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 46: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
10.5 Brooks Sports Inc.
Exhibit 48: Brooks Sports Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Brooks Sports Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Brooks Sports Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.
Exhibit 51: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Columbia Sportswear Co. – Key news
Exhibit 54: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus
10.7 New Balance Athletics Inc.
Exhibit 56: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 57: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Nike Inc.
Exhibit 59: Nike Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Nike Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Nike Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 62: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 PUMA SE
Exhibit 64: PUMA SE - Overview
Exhibit 65: PUMA SE - Business segments
Exhibit 66: PUMA SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: PUMA SE - Segment focus
10.10 Skechers USA Inc.
Exhibit 68: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Skechers USA Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 71: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Under Armour Inc.
Exhibit 73: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 VF Corp.
Exhibit 77: VF Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: VF Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: VF Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: VF Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 85: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
