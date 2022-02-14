NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Gear Market by Product (Running footwear, Running apparel, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the running gear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 10.25 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing number of anti-sweatshop campaigns is one of the key market drivers. The growth of online stores is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period due to Internet penetration and an increasing number of smartphone users. Some of the factors attracting consumers to shop online are competitive prices, convenience, heavy discounts, COD options, and fast delivery services. This also results in an increase in sales through the online channel. In addition, increasing Internet penetration in developing economies is an indicator of growing online sales during the forecast period. This will also help the global running gear market to grow during the forecast period.
However, factors such as customization and personalization of running footwear and apparel will challenge market growth. Customization allows consumers to choose their own designs, styles, and colors to get custom-made running footwear. For example, Nike offers Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 GPX Id Running Shoe, which can be easily customized and personalized by a buyer. In addition, buyers can also personalize products by incorporating their desired text and graphics on the shoes. This trend may help in the significant growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are emphasizing such strategies to build a wider consumer base.
By product, the running gear market has been segmented by running footwear, running apparel, and others. The running footwear segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Running footwear refers to shoes that have been designed for outdoor activities. The launch of innovative products with added features can lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
By geography, the running gear market has been segmented by APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the running gear market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned ·
- adidas AG
- ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Skechers USA Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
