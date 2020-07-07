FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that Airstream of Tampa has been recognized by Airstream as the number one ranked Airstream dealer in the world.
RV Retailer's Airstream of Tampa won all three categories of the competition for number one in Airstream sales in the United States, including overall sales, travel trailer sales, and touring coach sales. In addition, RV Retailer's Airstream store in the Austin, Texas market was the #1 ranked Airstream dealer in the Central Region for travel trailers.
"Our team at RV Retailer is excited to enter our third year with the accolade of number one volume Airstream dealership in the world," stated Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer, LLC. "The Airstream product is incredible, and we appreciate the tremendous support we get from the Airstream team."
Jon Ferrando added, "We are grateful for Don Strollo's vision to build an iconic exclusive Airstream facility in Tampa. We couldn't achieve these sales levels without the hard work and dedication of our associates on the Airstream of Tampa team led by our General Manager Jessica Hermann and Region Manager Anthony Sahli. We are also proud of our Airstream team in the Austin, Texas market led by Brian Davis, General Manager. We thank all of our Airstream associates for the world-class experience they provide to our Airstream customers."
"We couldn't be more pleased to present Airstream of Tampa with the #1 retail location award," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream, Inc. "When they had the vision to build a showcase Airstream-exclusive store in Tampa, we knew that it would serve to drive interest in the brand. But without the hard work and tireless dedication of the team there, they never would have accomplished what they have. Congrats to everyone that played a part!"
Airstream recognizes RV Retailer with the following top dealer rankings for 2020:
- #1 Travel Trailer East – Airstream of Tampa
- #1 Travel Trailer Overall - Airstream of Tampa
- #1 Touring Coach East – Airstream of Tampa
- #1 Touring Coach Overall – Airstream of Tampa
- #1 Top Overall United States – Airstream of Tampa
- #1 Travel Trailer Central Region – Camper Clinic II (Airstream of Austin)
About RV Retailer, LLC
RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 33 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.
RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience. RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments.
About Redwood Capital Investments
Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.
