COLUMBIA, S.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sadler Sports & Recreation Insurance has announced its 2021 insurance and risk management program for football teams, associations and conferences. The program is endorsed by American Youth Football and American Youth Cheer.
11,000+ youth tackle/flag/cheer teams experience an incredible combination of savings, speed and ease of enrollment with our instant online quote/pay/print, broad coverages, easy to implement risk management templates for the protection of players and volunteers, and personalized service when you need it.
Sadler's youth football/cheer insurance program has consistently set the bar in the industry with its custom coverages, low rates, automated enrollment including instant issuance of documents/certificates, and free best in industry risk management resources. This includes a Sample AYF/AYC Risk Management Plan, Brain Injury/Concussion Risk Management Plan for Youth Tackle Football / Cheer, and Safe Sport Child Abuse Plan.
The automated system allows customers to apply for coverage online and complete the entire transaction from application to receipt of documents in 10 minutes. Clients have the ability to print their documents and access other services at any time through the user-friendly website, http://www.sadlersports.com/ayf.
Their highly-rated customer service agents can be contacted via phone, online chat, and email.
Sadler Sports & Recreation continuously looks to educate coaches, players, administrators and parents on injury prevention, and is a leader in bringing awareness to the issues surrounding concussions and other brain injuries. The AYF/AYC Advanced Risk Management Plan is a template that can be adapted and implemented by administrators and serves as written documentation of procedures and educational awareness training. They also recommend coaches complete the AYF coaching education program. The website also includes a Seahawks' tackle resources page, which includes videos, articles and other information on removing the head from the tackle. Sadler was the industry leader in 2020 with its COVID return to play risk management templates which allowed many leagues to continue with their seasons (where allowed by state and local law) while reducing risk of COVID transmission liability.
Sadler also automatically includes purchasers of the AYF/AYC-endorsed program in a database from which injury data is gathered to produce injury reports. Information from these reports have been part of important studies comparing injuries among age groups only vs injuries in age/weight categories and concussions within AYF/AYC.
