The Saint Louis University Chess Team at the Final Four of Collegiate Chess. Pictured, from left, are team members Nikolas Theodorou, assistant coach Varuzhan Akobian, Dariusz Swiercz, Cemil Can “JJ” Ali Marandi, Robby Kevlishvili, Akshat Chandra, Benjamin Bok and head coach Alejandro Ramirez. Photo courtesy of Texas Tech University. (PRNewsfoto/Saint Louis University)