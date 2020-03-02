ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Army has mandated that all soldiers (nurses, engineers, etc.) be able to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test by October 2020. There are no special accommodations for women, nor are there any exceptions for soldiers in their 50s and 60s.
Many soldiers are concerned about losing a career they spent 20 years making. The Army Combat Fitness Test has 6 fitness events that test multiple aspects of fitness. These functional exercises are designed to replicate activities that a solider may need to do when deployed.
Sand & Steel Fitness is providing a Free 3-hour ACFT Workshop and Workout on March 28th at 12PM to teach soldiers how to safely and effectively train to pass this test. The Workshop will include:
- Overview of the ACFT Test.
- Demonstration of Proper Technique For All Events.
- Practice Performing All Tests Events with a Coach.
- Learn the Best Exercises to Improve Testing Score.
- Class Based ACFT Workout at the End.
Working off the US Army's documentation, Paul of Sand and Steel Fitness, wrote an improved ACFT Training Guide and Workout Plan to help soldiers improve their test scores and perform better in all related exercises. In connection with a custom ACFT Assessment, Sand and Steel Fitness will be using its ACFT Training Plan with all soldiers.
Whether you are a soldier or civilian, the US Army's Test is a good benchmark for your fitness. Our training plan will improve your fitness level and ACFT Score. Everyone should know to do a hex deadlift, hand release pushups, etc. And more importantly, we will teach you how to fix power and mobility deficits for these exercises. Sand and Steel's ACFT Training Guide and Workout Plan provides individuals with a rock-solid roadmap to improve your fitness level across all 6 events.
I highly recommend Sand and Steel Fitness for Soldiers getting ready for the ACFT. Their caring attitude and attention to the precise details of ACFT protocols and regulations ensure a well-established workout plan for unparalleled success. They are the best! -Jeanette G., Member
