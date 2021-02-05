MIAMI, Okla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you're getting ready for off-roading trips or preparing your home for upcoming bad weather, Scepter™ Military Water Cans should be on your "must have" list. Used for more than 30 years by NATO allied forces in the field, these sturdy containers are now available for consumer use.
"Our Military Water Cans are standard issue to the U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces," says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter™. "These are dependable, virtually indestructible containers that are up to the task of camping trips, sports expeditions and boating."
Made from rugged high-density polyethylene, the 20-liter (5-gallon) Military Water Cans are BPA free, which keeps chemicals, odors and tastes out of your water. The corrosion- and fungus-resistant containers keep water clean and safe. The best-in-class water cans also withstand extreme weather conditions.
"This is the very container we've been trusted to supply our military with for more than three decades," says Marshall. "Millions of these containers have been used around the world by our Armed Forces. These cans keep water free of contaminants, so they're ideal for long-term storage in the home, camper, boat or secondary location."
The easy-to-carry Military Water Cans can empty up to five gallons of water in under seven seconds through the four-inch wide cap opening. There's also an optional dispenser spout for when needing to slowly fill up a cup or small bottle. Containers are available in American Sand and American Green colors.
Made in North America, Scepter Military Water Cans are available from Amazon, Walmart®, Grainger®, Tech Supply and Services, Bottom Line Military Sales, Lexington Container Company, DS Tactical and JerryCan.ee. Scepter also makes a full line of fuel containers. Visit http://www.scepter.com for more information.
Media Contact
Kathy Ziprik, Scepter, 828-890-8065, ZiprikPR@gmail.com
SOURCE Scepter