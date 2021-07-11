PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Schmitt talked all week about "special little things" that were happening to help him maintain the lead at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain.
But the most special one happened just 15 minutes before Sunday's final weigh-in, as Schmitt landed a 3 1/2-pound smallmouth that gave him a 12-ounce upgrade and allowed him to secure his first Elite Series win with a four-day total of 78 pounds, 5 ounces.
Call it luck. Call it fate. But the win seemed meant to be for the second-year Elite Series pro from Deale, Md.
"I pulled up to a buoy cable this afternoon right before time to come in and saw two fish on my (Garmin) LiveScope," Schmitt said. "I threw that drop shot in there, felt the bite and didn't really think it was a bass. But it turns out it was a bass — and without that fish I don't win.
"When things like that are happening, man, it's a special week."
Schmitt talked each day about a waning bite, but he still managed to catch 21-11, 21-5 and 19-4 the first three rounds. Then on Championship Sunday, things did get tougher and he only managed to bring in 16-1.
That barely helped him stave off a hard charge from Texas pro Keith Combs, who finished with 77-13 — just 8 ounces behind the leader.
To catch his bass, Schmitt used a Spro Spin John, a Neko-rigged Missile Baits Quiver Worm and a Missile Baits Ned Bomb on a drop-shot rig.
"I caught a couple of key fish on the spinbait, but the Quiver Worm produced the bulk of my fish for sure," he said. "I was fishing it on a Hayabusa Spin Muscle Guard Hook with a little nail weight just to get it down.
"These fish are smart, I guess. You could throw a jig in there and they wouldn't bite it, but they would eat that Quiver Worm."
For the Neko setup, Schmitt used a 6'10" Medium-Heavy Bryan Thrift Signature Series Fitzgerald Fishing spinning rod and a spinning reel spooled with 10-pound braid and a 10-pound fluorocarbon leader. For the drop-shot rig, he used a drop-shot wacky hook from Hayabusa, a 1/4-ounce Reins Tungsten sinker with 8-pound fluorocarbon on a 7'2" Aqua Dream Fitzgerald Fishing spinning rod. The only time he picked up a baitcaster was when he used a spinbait — he opted for his 7'1" Medium-Heavy Signature Series Fitzgerald Fishing Swim Jig rod.
Another special element for Schmitt this week was the ability to overcome several unfortunate moments.
On Saturday, he had two key fish break his line. Then on Sunday, he lost several bass because of something he says he should have never allowed to happen.
"Today, it took me three lost fish to realize that the point on my drop-shot hook had bent in," he said. "That's not a smart move. Out of those three, I'll bet you at least one of them was a big one because they were on a spot where I had caught three 4-pounders this week.
"I was able to overcome those kinds of mistakes — somehow."
Even as he was standing in the weigh-in line, Schmitt said he thought he'd blown his chance with only 16-1 in his bag.
"I thought it was over, no way," he said. "I knew one of these guys was going to have a good day — and Keith (Combs) did."
Combs, who was in 16th place going into Saturday's semifinal round, dialed in a topwater strategy for big smallmouth and caught 20-14 to jump into third heading into Championship Sunday.
The topwater pattern, which included a Strike King Sexy Dawg and another unnamed walking bait, produced again Sunday, as Combs caught 19-3 and held the unofficial lead on BassTrakk for a while.
Combs, who also used a couple of different jerkbaits, caught a pair of large fish that swallowed his lures so deeply he was forced to release them for fear of receiving a 4-ounce dead-fish penalty at the scales.
"With those two fish, I might have actually had enough to win," Combs said. "I hate that it worked out that way, but it is what is."
Minnesota pro Seth Feider, who came into the event just needing to avoid a total crash and burn to maintain his lead in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings, did far more than simply survive. He finished in fourth place behind Schmitt, Combs and Texas pro Chris Zaldain.
With his fourth Top 10 of the season, Feider now has 699 points and holds a commanding lead over his closest competitors, Patrick Walters of South Carolina (644) and Canadian Chris Johnston (630).
Feider believes it will take something catastrophic to keep him from winning the AOY title now — and for that reason, he plans to stay close to the takeoff site during next week's season-ending Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River.
"I'm not going to take any chances, and that definitely means I won't be making the long run to Lake Ontario," Feider said. "I probably won't get more than 30 miles from the takeoff site anytime during the week."
Another Minnesota pro, Austin Felix, took Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the day honors with a 4-13. Oklahoma pro Dale Hightower had Big Bass of the week with the 5-15 he caught on Day 1.
Combs took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, while Zaldain earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
Combs also earned $2,500 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Yamaha Power Pay program, while Zaldain claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
The event was hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.
Finish
Name
Hometown
Total lbs-oz
Earnings
1
Bryan Schmitt
Deale, MD
78-05
$100,000
2
Keith Combs
Huntington, TX
77-13
$36,000
3
Chris Zaldain
Fort Worth, TX
76-15
$30,000
4
Seth Feider
New Market, MN
76-14
$26,000
5
Austin Felix
Eden Prairie, MN
76-06
$21,000
6
Destin DeMarion
Grove City, PA
76-02
$19,000
7
Patrick Walters
Summerville, SC
74-10
$18,000
8
Lee Livesay
Longview, TX
73-10
$17,000
9
Caleb Sumrall
New Iberia, LA
73-10
$16,000
10
Justin Hamner
Northport, AL
73-05
$15,000
11
Drew Cook
Cairo, GA
56-12
$10,000
12
Chris Johnston
Otonabee, Ontario Canada
56-10
$10,000
13
Randy Sullivan
Breckenridge, TX
56-04
$10,000
14
Jeff Gustafson
Keewatin, Ontario Canada
56-01
$10,000
15
Carl Jocumsen
Queensland, Australia
56-00
$10,000
16
Garrett Paquette
Canton, MI
55-14
$10,000
17
Luke Palmer
Coalgate, OK
55-13
$10,000
18
Matt Robertson
Kuttawa, KY
55-08
$10,000
19
Randy Pierson
Oakdale, CA
55-04
$10,000
20
John Crews
Salem, VA
55-01
$10,000
21
Kenta Kimura
Osaka, Japan
55-01
$10,000
22
John Cox
DeBary, FL
55-00
$10,000
23
Brandon Lester
Fayetteville, TN
54-14
$10,000
24
Cody Hollen
Beaverton, OR
54-10
$10,000
25
Chad Pipkens
DeWitt, MI
54-01
$10,000
26
Ray Hanselman, Jr.
Del Rio, TX
54-01
$10,000
27
KJ Queen
Catawba, NC
54-00
$10,000
28
Shane LeHew
Catawba. NC
53-08
$10,000
29
Brandon Palaniuk
Rathdrum, ID
53-06
$10,000
30
Buddy Gross
Chickamauga, GA
53-03
$10,000
31
Taku Ito
Chiba, Japan
52-13
$10,000
32
Brandon Cobb
Greenwood, SC
52-12
$10,000
33
Drew Benton
Blakely, GA
52-02
$10,000
34
Brandon Card
Salisbury, NC
52-02
$10,000
35
Marc Frazier
Newnan, GA
51-05
$10,000
36
Micah Frazier
Newnan, GA
51-05
$10,000
37
Jason Christie
Park Hill, OK
50-08
$10,000
38
Chad Morgenthaler
Reeds Spring, MO
50-07
$10,000
39
Greg DiPalma
Millville, NJ
50-04
$10,000
40
Bill Weidler
Helena, AL
49-11
$10,000
41
David Fritts
Lexington, NC
48-12
$10,000
42
Shane Lineberger
Lincolnton, NC
48-11
$10,000
43
Matt Arey
Shelby, NC
48-10
$10,000
44
Frank Talley
Temple, TX
42-07
$10,000
45
Dale Hightower
Mannford, OK
40-08
$11,000
46
Greg Hackney
Gonzales, LA
33-15
$5,000
47
Ed Loughran III
Richmond, VA
33-13
$5,000
48
Cory Johnston
Cavan, Ontario Canada
33-12
$5,000
49
Chris Groh
Spring Grove, IL
33-10
$5,000
50
Scott Canterbury
Odenville, AL
33-10
$5,000
