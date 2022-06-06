Scottsdale Tactical is now offering custom built & selected firearms from Nighthawk Custom.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scottsdale Tactical is an online luxury firearm dealer that has been expanding operations at a rapid pace throughout the United States. As Scottsdale Tactical continues to expand, it was a no brainer to now offer Nighthawk Custom Firearms. Nighthawk Customs has established a high standard for what a luxury firearm should look and function like which meshed extremely well with Scottsdale Tactical's goal of a providing high-end firearms direct to consumer.
Angelo Fratantoni (CEO of Scottsdale Tactical), "Nighthawk Customs has created a stunning reputation for being a world-class leader in high-end firearms. It was in our best interest to start acquiring firearms from them to supply to our customer base as they fit well within the brand we have created for ourselves over the past few years."
For Scottsdale Tactical's Latest Inventory of Nighthawk Custom Firearms (Click the Link Below)
https://scottsdaletactical.com/manufacturer/nighthawk-custom-50
With the demand for firearms at an all-time high, Scottsdale Tactical will continue to set an exclusive experience for customers looking for hard to get firearms. Scottsdale Tactical currently offers exclusive guns from, but not limited to: Nighthawk Customs, Nemo Arms, Q, Sig, Colt, Wilson Combat and many other luxury brands!
Nighthawk Custom prides themselves on having one gunsmith create each pistol from start to finish. After each gun is completed it goes through a series of tests that need to fit within the "The Nighthawk Custom Standard". By testing each and every pistol this insures that every firearm performs to the highest level of performance. With such attention to detail, it is no wonder why Nighthawk Custom has continued to excel within the firearms industry and why Scottsdale Tactical feels so confident in supplying their consumers with their products.
If you are a high-end firearms manufacture looking to expand your reach into a high-end firearm consumer base please e-mail: sales@scottsdaletactical.com
