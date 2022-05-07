D Wayne Lucas became the oldest trainer to win the Kentucky Oaks at 86 years old. His filly secret oath made a sweeping move and took command in the stretch to beat Nest the post time favorite and one of three Todd Pletcher horses in the race. Pletcher looking for back to back Kentucky Oaks victories failed with his three horse uncoupled entry: Nest finishing 2nd, Shahama 6th and goddess of fire dead heating for 10th.
BOSTON, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (HRD) -- Secret Oath had done everything asked of her coming into Friday's $1.25 million Grade I Longines Kentucky Oaks -- everything except beat the boys as she finished third in the Arkansas Derby in her previous start.
Back with the fillies in the Oaks, she also was back to her winning ways, drawing off through the final furlong to score by daylight -- and maybe win another date against the colts in the Preakness Stakes in two weeks' time.
"I love the big ones," said Lukas, who has won the Kentucky Derby four times and the Oaks on four previous occasions. "These are the ones you pray for. At this time in my career, it's really gratifying to get another one like this."
Secret Oath had been one of the top contenders for the Oaks before being redirected to the Arkansas Derby -- a test to see if she might be good enough to try the Kentucky Derby.
After finishing third in Hot Springs, her stock dropped a bit as she lined up for the Oaks against the winners of most of the big 3-year-old filly races around the country.
Jockey Luis Saez got Secret Oath away cleanly from the No. 1 gate, took her back to midfield and waited outside rivals down the backstretch. Turning for home, previously undefeated Fair Grounds Oaks winner Echo Zulu held a slim lead with Oaks favorite Nest looking for room.
"I've rode a lot of good fillies in my life," Saez said. "But never one like this."
With that win D Wayne Lucas became the oldest trainer to win the Kentucky Oaks at 86 years old. His filly secret oath made a sweeping move and took command in the stretch to beat Nest the post time favorite and one of three Todd Pletcher horses in the race. Pletcher looking for back to back Kentucky Oaks victories failed with his three horse uncoupled entry: Nest finishing 2nd, Shahama 6th and goddess of fire dead heating for 10th.
The Oaks was run over a track rated "good," but a storm rolling through Louisville forced a weather delay before the next race and an iffy forecast left the possibility of an off track for Saturday's 148th Kentucky Derby.
