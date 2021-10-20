NEW FOREST, England, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, ALVA launches to offer consumers a lightweight micro-LED torch light perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and DIY-ers alike.
Running and cycling early in the morning or at night can be dangerous. Many runners use headlamps, handheld lights and reflective vests to be seen, but they can be cumbersome and uncomfortable. Cyclists attach lights to their bikes to be seen from the front and back, but the options are static. For hikers, DIY-ers and others, headlamps are uncomfortable solutions when hands-free lighting is preferred to fumbling with a traditional flashlight.
ALVA is different. The micro-LED lighting solution is small in size but big on power. Silicone straps allow users to attach ALVA on their wrists or ankles for a hands-free lighting solution.
The idea for ALVA began while creator Josh Smith was working part-time at a movie theater. He struggled to help customers find lost items, like phones and wallets, in the dark theaters. Smith wanted to find a small light that he could use hands-free. He realized the market for a small, hands-free light was greater when friends expressed a need for lightweight lights while running, cycling and working on projects around their homes.
"These torches came about because I never liked headlamps. They're uncomfortable and they cast a shadow over what you're working on," Smith said. "With ALVA attached to my wrist, I have hands-free light exactly where I need it, and can use it for activities like running and cycling."
A white LED torch can be worn on the wrist via the wrist strap, or fitted to a universal GoPro mount to replace the camera when it gets too dark to film. A red LED version can be worn on the ankle while running or cycling to help wearers be seen by motorists and other road-users. The torch modules themselves weigh less than 10 grams, while the straps weigh just 36 grams, making ALVA extremely light and comfortable to wear.
ALVA's front lens element features waterproof seals and when fitted inside any of the silicone accessories is completely submersible. The silicone straps provide durability and comfort for a variety of uses and a keyring mount provides users with access to the light for day-to-day tasks.
ALVA lasts three hours on a single charge and goes from dead to fully charged in under 40 minutes. While ALVA is not the brightest light on the market, outputting 110 lumens of light, it is more than adequate because of how it's worn and used.
ALVA is perfect for outdoor activities, DIY projects and everyday activities. It is available individually, or in two bundles: the run and cycle duo and full adventure bundle. The straps and mounts are available in black, navy, olive and orange. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/alva.
About BOXed Design Ltd
Josh Smith is the owner of BOXed Design Ltd in New Forest, UK. The company has been involved in more than a dozen successfully funded Kickstarter campaigns since 2017. Smith designs, develops, tests and sources manufacturers for the products as well as produces the images and video to list, market and help sell the products. To learn more about ALVA, go to http://alvatorch.com.
