SANFORD, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seminole Powersports announces their participation in the Rev Up For Spring Kawasaki sales event. This sales event offers factory incentives of up to $1,000.00 and low financing on select Kawasaki vehicles. A sampling of the select vehicles include the Ninja 650, Z900RS, Versys-X 300, W800, Concours 14 ABS, Vulcan S, and the KX 450. This special Spring sales event runs through March 31, 2021. This offer is subject to change and valid for a limited time only. For more information on this limited time offer, visit online at: https://www.seminolepowersports.com/kawasaki-motorcycles-atvs-utvs-sales-deals-lake-mary-heathrow-lake-monroe-florida--x4Kawasaki-Promotions-US
Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports, states, "This is a great opportunity to purchase a new Kawasaki. The factory incentives and low financing make a good deal even better. There are many model options available. We are coming into one of the best times of year to be outside in Florida so why not enjoy while riding a new Kawasaki! We encourage consumers to make their power sport dream become a reality with this limited time offer."
In addition to this limited time Kawasaki sales event, Seminole PowerSports invites consumers to be an "outdoorsman for a day" at their upcoming live, in person event on April 3rd at Gobblers Lodge in Osteen, Florida. Attendees will see the newest all-terrain vehicles (ATV's), side by sides (SXS's) and personal watercrafts (PWC's) along with some 3-D Archery shooting and more! For more information about this upcoming event visit Seminole PowerSports' Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SeminolePowerSports/
Seminole PowerSports features a 44,000 square foot super store that offers a variety of used and pre-owned jet skiis, Sea Doos, motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATV's and side by sides. Their Sanford, Florida location also features a state-of-the-art service department specializing in major brands such as Kawasaki, Honda, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, and Husqvarna. To explore the available inventory, visit online at https://www.seminolepowersports.com/default.asp?page=xNewInventory#page=xNewInventory&make=kawasaki
Seminole PowerSports' service department can offer routine maintenance, repair work, warranty work or repair a recall. All of their technicians in the service center are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. The service center consists of almost 18,000 square feet of space with 12 active bays with lifts, as well as detail bays, and an upper mezzanine level for indoor storage. The rear of the facility has 3 sets of personal watercraft racks, a 1,400-gallon Ethanol-free fuel tank and a mobile Dynojet 201i dynamometer. To schedule a service appointment, call 407-322-3253 or make an appointment online at https://www.seminolepowersports.com/schedule-a-service-appointment--xservice_request.
Seminole PowerSports has been serving Central Florida for over 25 years. This power sports dealership serves all of Central Florida including Seminole, Orange, Lake, Volusia, and Brevard counties. Mullins adds, "Customers come from across the state to purchase power sports at our dealership. Seminole PowerSports has built a reputation as the #1 dealer in Central Florida based on customer service and satisfaction."
To learn more about Seminole PowerSports, please visit online at https://www.seminolepowersports.com/ or call 407-322-3253. Visit the store at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida 32771 for all power sports needs. Seminole PowerSports sales and service departments are available Monday through Saturday.
Media Contact
Kirby Mullins, Seminole PowerSports, 407-422-3253, kirby@seminolepowersports.com
SOURCE Seminole PowerSports