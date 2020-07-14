IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Technologies, Inc., leader in advanced wireless communications for teamwork environments, has launched a new marketing initiative with a newly developed website for industrial applications of its solutions after having early success in food processing, construction and power plant operations and other industrial sectors.
With its roots in powersports, where it has perfected its Bluetooth® and Mesh Intercom™ solutions in rugged and demanding team environments, www.senaindustrial.com brings Sena's over 20 years of experience and expertise to industrial sectors such as construction, manufacturing, outdoor maintenance, and warehousing and supply chain.
"We are beginning to see demand for our communications solutions in industrial markets because they are proven and trusted, easy to use and deploy, reliable and efficient, and offer secure and safe operation," said Tae Kim, Sena CEO. "We are overwhelmed by the response to our solutions in these markets as we offer high-quality solutions at the best value on the market."
No matter what the work environment, Sena Industrial solutions address peer-to-peer and wireless team communications in manufacturing, construction, outdoor maintenance, and other industrial work settings. Sena's solutions are proven and trusted, easy to use and deploy, reliable and efficient, and offer secure and safe operation. Sena's diverse product line can be configured to offer the right solution for the task at hand in any size group or setting regardless of the noise levels or general operation of the workplace or worksite.
- Smaller, Less Demanding Applications -- Bluetooth and Mesh intercom products that offer comfort and flexibility in lighter industrial settings.
- Greater Functionality with Comfort -- General purpose headsets with full group capabilities.
- Rugged, Hearing Protection Environments -- Communications headsets with hearing protection in more demanding and loud environments.
- Ability to Expand and Integrate -- Mesh and Bluetooth converters to provide broader coverage and to work with non-Sena headsets or smartphones and tablet PCs.
Established in 1998, Sena has worked with some of the world's leading brands in the food processing, manufacturing, construction, warehousing and supply chain, and arbor and landscaping industries.
- Leading food manufacturer, General Mills uses Sena solutions to keep employees safe, to extend training remotely, and for better communications among security teams.
- Allan Myers, Mid-Atlantic construction company, deploys Sena communications technology at job sites so workers can communicate hands-free and safely.
- Leader in nuclear energy, Framatome outfits its teams with Sena Industrial solutions for better communications when working deep inside nuclear reactors.
"We are seeing great demand for our industrial products," said Kim, Sena CEO. "That is because not only does our technology offer high performance and great reliability, but we offer the best value in the sector. No longer do customers have to pay three or four times as much for communication solutions when Sena delivers superior performance at a much lower cost."
For more information or a demo or trial, contact Sena Industrial at https://senaindustrial.com/pages/contact-request.
About Sena Industrial
Established in 1998, Sena Technologies, Inc. is the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor sports communication market. After long-standing success producing enterprise-level Bluetooth® networking products over the last decade, Sena has expanded its offerings into the motorcycle, outdoor sports, and most recently industrial communications segments. The company now looks forward to satisfying the needs of customers and partners through the next 20 years and beyond
sena-industrial-communications.png
Sena Industrial Communications Solutions
Sena Industrial provides reliable, high-performing Bluetooth and Mesh technology communications solutions for all kinds of industrial applications for better communications and safer operations.