CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serena Williams, Tennis Grand Slam Champion, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Philanthropist will deliver the closing keynote at Network of Executive Women (NEW) Leadership Summit 2021, Sept. 20-22.
Open to NEW's entire 13,500+ membership, Summit offers top-tier speakers and experts in the DEI space and a celebration of the NEW community. At Summit 2021, NEW is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, culminating in a 20th Anniversary Celebration event on Sept. 20.
"After rave reviews for last year's first-ever virtual Summit, we're back with another all-star event," stated Sarah Alter, NEW President and CEO. "We are beyond thrilled to have Serena with us as our closing keynote speaker. Her impact on the world of sports is unmatched, and she has been such a strong voice on so many key topics to women at work in every field, from motherhood to pay equity."
"I also can't wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary with those who made this milestone possible," added Alter. "We would not be here without the women and men who founded NEW 20 years ago, or the members who have supported us every step of the way."
Serena Williams is the longest ranked #1 and the most successful female player of the Open Era. She has won 23 career grand slams, and had wild success outside of tennis in film, television, and fashion. Her tennis ability combined with her off-court presence makes her one of the most recognizable names and faces in the world – an icon.
Other highly anticipated speakers include Lex Gillette, Paralympic Track and Field Athlete, Team USA; Mariana Atencio, Peabody award–winning journalist and author; Shane Ortega, Co-Founder, Spart*a, first openly serving active-duty transgender military service member in the US; Sue Ann Hong, President & CEO of the Center for Asian Pacific American Women; Michael Tchong, Futurist and Author; Misty Tripoli, Creator of BodyGroove™ and the Founder of The World Groove Movement™, among more than 25 others.
Summit spans three days of thought-provoking learning sessions, networking opportunities, breakouts, and keynotes. Sessions will cover topics as disparate as building better workplaces for employees with disabilities to igniting the power of male allyship for women. NEW's mission of Advancing All Women and transforming workplaces for equity powers the entire Summit agenda, and attendees leave energized, educated, and inspired.
ABOUT NEW
Founded in 2001, Network of Executive Women is the largest U.S. non-profit organization dedicated to achieving gender equality in the workplace and advancing women into leadership roles. NEW is a powerful and growing community of nearly 13,500+ members, and a collective voice for everyone in the corporate world who wants to see diversity, equity, and inclusion become a reality. NEW's members represent more than 925 companies and are active in 22 regions throughout North America. Its mission is powered by more than 260 national and regional corporate sponsors within retail, consumer products goods, financial services and technology.
For more information about NEW and its learning programs, events, content and insights, visit newonline.org. Connect with NEW on social media @newnational.
