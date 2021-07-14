SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharkbanz, the global leader in shark deterrent technology, continues to innovate, launching the world's first shark deterrent fishing tackle, the Zeppelin. The extensively researched device is proven to reduce the number of fish lost to sharks while targeting bottom-dwelling fish species. The tackle does not harm sharks or repel other fish.
Using its patented magnetic technology researched and tested by marine biologists on predatory shark species, the Zeppelin overwhelms a shark's electroreception, creating a highly unpleasant sensation that can stop sharks in their tracks, protecting the catch, gear, and time on the water. In trials, the Zeppelin exhibited an 84% reduction in hooked fish lost to sharks, compared to local daily depredation (sharked) averages.
The Zeppelin's compact design minimizes drag and can be used to replace the sinker on a rig. The device sells for $75.
Tampa Bay Bucs football legend Warren Sapp joined the Sharkbanz team with famed fishing captain Patrick Price in Florida to successfully test the Zeppelin. Price is a major voice in the Florida fishing community and well known thanks to his various tournament wins.
The recognized brand continues to provide safety for water lovers with its wearable device, the Sharkbanz, a convenient, affordable, and effective shark deterrent for the beachgoer, swimmer, surfer, and diver. The $84 device worn around the ankle has received hundreds of five-star reviews and testimonials, including from a Navy Seal who credits the Sharkbanz for preventing a shark encounter. Most notably, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg and former President Barack Obama, both were spotted wearing Sharkbanz while vacationing separately in Hawaii.
"Shark attacks have been on the rise in Hawaii in recent years, and we've seen adoption of our tech increase for locals and visitors alike," said Nathan Garrison, Co-Founder of Sharkbanz. "Seeing folks take the advice of surfing world champs like Barton Lynch and our military and utilize Sharkbanz to reduce the risk while enjoying their favorite ocean sports is super gratifying. Since we launched in 2015, numerous users in Hawaii credit Sharkbanz with preventing attacks."
Sharkbanz is committed to giving back to the environment, pledging 3% of its profits to shark and ocean conservation groups while helping to raise awareness on issues that impact the world's oceans.
About: Sharkbanz is the first wearable shark deterrent technology created by experienced ocean goers Nathan and David Garrison. After a close family friend was attacked, they were motivated to create a device that could prevent this traumatic experience from happening to others. After three years of testing, design, and development, the first version of Sharkbanz launched in 2015. Using patented magnetic technology with decades of research by marine biologists, Sharkbanz takes advantage of a shark's unique and powerful electroreception to cause a highly unpleasant sensation that turns them away without harm.
