ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. and GREENSBURG, La. and GRETNA, La., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Sports Turf had a busy summer in the state of Louisiana. The schools of West Feliciana High School, St. Helena College & Career Academy, and Young Audience Charter School started the 2021-2022 school year with brand new, state-of-the-art synthetic turf fields. Despite industry wide materials shortages, a particularly rainy summer, and Hurricane Ida, these turf fields were installed and completed on time for season openers.
Shaw helped each school choose the turf system that best fit their athletic organization's needs, which included a football field, soccer field, and multiuse sports field. Based on criteria set by the schools, Shaw was able to provide a wide variety of turf systems.
All the schools chose products from Shaw's Legion fiber system. Combining slit film and monofilament fibers into one complete system, Legion provides the benefits of both: not only does it look like natural grass and allow for better ball roll, but it also has added durability and infill control. Legion is available in different configurations, each with its own distinct benefits. All systems come with Ultraloc baking system, great balance of traction, foot stability, and aesthetics, and Shaw backed warranty.
YACS chose this product not only for the long-term cost savings, but also a "long list of other pros," that included the Shaw team's help and persistence throughout the project, explained Jon Cosper, Director of Athletics, Career and Technical Education Young Audiences Charter School. "This specific product was the blend of quality and affordability I was looking for," said Cosper.
The athletic field of St. Helena will also incorporate Shaw's innovative shock pad technology, the NXTPlay performance shock pad, and natural field infill product, GeoFill. Shaw's NXTPlay performance shock pad is a creative solution for an artificial turf field at the end of its useful life. The patent pending NXTPlay performance shock pad helps keep used turf from finding its way to the landfill. This surface delivers excellent playability, exceptional safety, and results in the diversion of used turf from landfills.
Geofill is the leading natural "soil" infill in our industry – it acts like soil. Due to saltwater retting, Geofill is resistant to mold, mildew, and salts. Geofill's unique mix of coconut fibers create a natural matrix, locking in the infill and reducing infill flyout.
Shaw also had the opportunity to work with Athletic Turf Solutions on the base of the St. Helena and WFHS field. Like St. Helena, WFHS wanted a shock pad installed under their turf system. Athletic Turf Solutions built and installed the Schmitz ProPlay23 with NaturalPlay, balancing the synthetic turf surface to allow multiple sports use.
These schools look forward to one of the top benefits of synthetic turf fields: year-round play without worry of excessive wear on tear of natural grass fields. Enhanced player safety and playability are other perks of turf that these schools can enjoy for years to come as a benefit to both their athletic programs and community.
"We are excited about having three more great fields in the state of Louisiana and are honored to have been selected by these schools to be their turf provider," said Wynn Vinson, Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager.
ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 3,500 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
