WALPOLE, Mass., May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Installation of leading-edge synthetic turf is almost complete at the newly constructed South Walpole Community Athletic Complex. This 26-acre recreation facility features four natural grass baseball fields and now, two multi-sport fields that feature Shaw Sports Turf.
"These fields will add additional space to our existing athletic field inventory, which will enable us to accommodate more individuals," said Brendan Croak, Director of Recreation for the Town of Walpole. "Additionally, efficiency of field scheduling will be increase and will also allow for an increase in maintenance on existing fields, which will improve overall quality of field surfaces in town," said Croak.
Shaw Sports Turf partnered with R.A.D. Sports, a family-owned business that specializes in the construction of high-quality athletic and recreation facilities, to complete the installation. Both companies worked together to ensure the project was completed on time and met the utmost in quality standards.
The South Walpole Community Athletic Complex will feature 185,678 square feet of Shaw Sports Turf's Legion. The Legion product line is made from slit film fiber and premium monofilament fiber, resulting in a great balance of traction, foot stability, ball roll and aesthetics. There are currently 84 Legion installations in New England.
The fields will be used for lacrosse, soccer, field hockey and football. Construction was completed at the end of March 2021. The first activity took place on the synthetic field portion of the complex in late November of 2020 by members of Walpole Youth Soccer.
"We are once again proud to partner with R.A.D. Sports in bringing this wonderful, state-of-the-art facility to the Town of Walpole. These fields will serve the Walpole community extremely well for many years, "said Joe Kacevich, Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager.
