SHREVEPORT, La. and BOSSIER CITY, La., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER SPORTS COMMISSION, Shreveport-Bossier City, La.
The U.S. Women's National Team will play on U.S. soil for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo when it competes in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on May 31-June 5 at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City,
Louisiana.
The U.S. Women, ranked No. 1 in the world, are the three-time defending VNL champions. Their Louisiana stop will kick off three weeks of VNL preliminary-round competition, and the only preliminary round hosted in the United States. Top teams in the preliminary round advance to the final round on July 13-17.
Other countries that will compete in Shreveport-Bossier City are 2020 Olympic silver medalist Brazil, along with Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Poland. The United States is ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Brazil at No. 2, Dominican Republic at 7, Japan at 9, Germany at 11, Poland at 12, Korea at 14, and Canada at No. 18.
Shreveport-Bossier City hosted the U.S. Women's last competition in the United States when the team qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2019.
"We are very happy to return to Shreveport-Bossier City as this is where the magic began," USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis said. "The fans and the cities were hugely supportive at the 2019 Olympic qualification tournament, and it is only fitting that we come back to celebrate together our first ever women's Olympic gold medal that we won in Tokyo. The VNL will showcase the world's best teams and will include a rematch of the Olympic final where the U.S. Women defeated Brazil.
"I want to thank the Shreveport-Bossier City Sports Commission and the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City for their tremendous support of USA Volleyball. We know that with you behind us, we are destined to win our fourth-straight VNL title."
Ticket packages will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. CT at https://go.usav.org/22VNLTix. Early-bird pricing will end January 10, 2022, and individual tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2022, if available, and start at $35 each.
Two early-bird packages will be available, an All-Session Pass and a Weekend Pass. The Early-Bird All-Session Pass starts at $156 and will grant access to all 16 matches, with the option to add on a $125 meet-and-greet pass for Thursday, June 2, 2022. This once-in-a lifetime opportunity will allow for a limited number of people to meet select athletes and coaches on the U.S. Women's National Team.
The Early-Bird Weekend Pass starts at $99 and will allow access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday's matches, June 3-5, 2022. Nine matches will be played Friday through Sunday including USA vs. Brazil, the first time they have played each other since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the U.S. Women beat Brazil for the gold medal.
The schedule for May 31-June 5, 2022, at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City is as follows:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
5 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Brazil
8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Dominican Republic
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
5 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Japan
8 p.m. CDT Poland vs. Canada
Thursday, June 2, 2022
2 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Japan
5 p.m. CDT Brazil vs. Poland
8 p.m. CDT Canada vs. Dominican Republic
Friday, June 3, 2022
2 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Korea
5 p.m. CDT Dominican Republic vs. Brazil
8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Canada
Saturday, June 4, 2022
2 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Poland
5 p.m. CDT Dominican Republic vs. Japan
8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Brazil
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Noon CDT Poland vs. Germany
3 p.m. CDT Japan vs. USA
6 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Canada
"We are excited that Shreveport-Bossier City will host the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League. We look forward to every serve, spike and dig during the competition," said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "Away from the matches, we encourage everyone visiting the area to dive into our cuisine, culture and carefree joie de vivre that is sure to Feed Your Soul. We know everyone will have a special time in Louisiana because when you are here, we treat you like family."
Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, said: "Shreveport-Bossier City is excited to welcome the U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team home to U.S. soil. We hope to pack out the Brookshire Grocery Arena and show them our support, as well as the other incredible countries competing for a spot in the VNL Final Round!"
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler added: "The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League is coming to Bossier City! The best women's volleyball teams on the planet will be playing right here in North Louisiana. Fast paced and high-level competition coupled with national pride will create an atmosphere that mirrors an Olympic Stage. Bossier City is both honored and excited to have the opportunity to host this world class tournament."
About the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is the official sports destination marketing organization attracting diverse sporting activities and events resulting in economic growth through visitor expenditure and enhancing the quality of life in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
About Brookshire Grocery Arena
Since opening its doors in the late fall of 2000, Brookshire Grocery Arena has been on the map as one of the top entertainment destinations in the South. Located on the banks of the Red River in Bossier City, LA, the Brookshire Grocery Arena is a 270,000 square foot facility capable of hosting up to 14,000 patrons. The venue features world-class concerts, family shows, motor sports, rodeos, conventions, religious and community events, as well as other special events.
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world's leading venue management and services company. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.
ASM Global' s diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company's 61,000 passionate employees around the world delivers locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners, and operations, and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit http://www.asmglobal.com.
About USA Volleyball
Founded in 1928, USA Volleyball is a non-profit organization recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and World ParaVolley as the National Governing Body for the sport of volleyball including the disciplines of beach, indoor, sitting, snow and beach Paravolley in the United States. With more than 425,000 registered members, USA Volleyball conducts national championship events, coaching and officials certification programs, and grassroots development across all disciplines in a lifetime sport in which all can participate. USA Volleyball's teams have won an Olympic medal in every Olympic Games since 1984, five Paralympic medals since 2004 and numerous World Cup, World Championship and Continental Championship titles. USA Volleyball's women's teams are the reigning gold medalists in the Olympic indoor, beach and Paralympic events. The United States is the first country to have won a gold medal in each discipline at a single Summer Games. For more information on USA Volleyball, visit http://www.usavolleyball.org. #PathtothePodium
