NEWARK, Del., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact nearly every aspect of our lives, including our daily workouts and fitness routines. With this in mind, GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, is bringing back its popular GOLO 5K Virtual Run/Walk this spring.
Scheduled for April 24, 2021, the GOLO 5K Virtual Run/Walk is free and open to the public. Best of all, participants can complete the virtual event at their own pace by either running, walking, or jogging. After completing the event, competitors can then submit their results, route, and pictures to enter a special drawing for GOLO prizes. Click here to learn more and to sign-up.
This spring, the GOLO 5K Virtual Run/Walk will also help raise awareness for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, the largest, most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Once registered for the GOLO 5K Virtual Run/Walk, participants will have the option to donate to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.
Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO empowers individuals and communities by helping them take control of their wellness goals. The GOLO 5K Virtual Run/Walk reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to supporting community-based health and wellness initiatives throughout the U.S.
About GOLO
GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight-loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. The developers at GOLO, LLC include a team of dedicated doctors, pharmacists, and researchers. GOLO has reached over two million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO® for Life plan, visit http://www.golo.com or call 800-730-4656.
About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy:
Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) is the largest most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy—our mission is to end Duchenne. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of people affected by Duchenne and in research that will benefit future generations. We advocate in Washington, DC, and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding. We demand optimal care, and we strengthen, unite and educate the global Duchenne community. Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps people with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until every person has a treatment to end Duchenne. Go to http://www.ParentProjectMD.org for more information or to learn how you can support our efforts and help families affected by Duchenne.
Sarah Stewart, Regan Communications, 617-763-6728, scox@regancomm.com
Marvin Mack, GOLO LLC, 302-455-2167, mack@golo.com
