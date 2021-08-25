DENVER, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWAGTRON, the leading lifestyle brand in electric rides for all ages, interviewed Tokyo Silver Medalist and World Record Holder, Grant Holloway, about his success in training and staying disciplined leading up to his big event.
SWAGTRON first worked with Grant in its inaugural 2019 GIVING IS SWAG campaign for Toys for Tots. At the time, he was knee-deep in training for a certain big sporting event that happens every four years. And SWAGTRON felt honored that he'd take time out of his rigid training schedule to help bring smiles to children who could really use a reason to smile.
"Put your mind to it and stick to it. Be a bit selfish about it," said Grant Holloway, 60m World Record Holder and U.S. Silver Medalist 110m Hurdles. "Tell yourself, 'I'm going to work hard for me, nobody else.'"
ABOUT SWAGTRON®
SWAGTRON is a lifestyle industry leader in affordable, innovative electric rides for all ages. Having evolved as the forefront brand in its category, SWAGTRON is celebrated for being a first brand to offer UL 2272 certification and the first to market with LiFePo battery technology with SentryShield BMS for electrical and charging safety on their hoverboard lines: Safety is Swag.
