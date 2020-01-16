Six SiriusXM Town Hall Broadcasts on the PGA Forum Stage, more than ever before, will feature some of the biggest names in golf - including Greg Norman, PGA President Suzy Whaley, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, and many others Many of golf's best instructors and coaches will be on hand to share their insight and expertise nationwide on SiriusXM From the PGA Forum Stage and SiriusXM set on the Show Floor and at PGA Demo Day, SiriusXM will give listeners four days of programming from inside the golf industry's biggest event