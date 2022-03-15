EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior is offering a fully online synchronous option for students seeking a master's in kinesiology with a specialization in exercise and sport psychology. Beginning in fall 2022, this online synchronous program will be the first of its kind in the country and will supplement the existing traditional and hybrid program options available through the Department of Applied Health.
"The online synchronous exercise and sport psychology program brings the convenience of online education together with the benefits of a traditional classroom," said Lindsay Ross-Stewart, PhD, associate professor of exercise and sport psychology. "Students will be able to interact with their classmates, learn directly from and develop relationships with their professors, all while continuing to live and work in their chosen location."
The exercise and sport psychology program integrates theory, research and practice, and includes the study of cognitive, emotional, psychological and social factors that influence sport and exercise behaviors, as well as the effects of physical activity on psychological factors. The program also has close ties to SIUE's Division I Athletics program.
"Our students learn about both exercise psychology and sport psychology, which is valuable for those still considering the educational and/or professional track they want to pursue," said Ben Webb, PhD, associate professor and director of the exercise and sport psychology graduate program. "Our program provides students with the courses required to sit for the Association for Applied Sport Psychology Certified Mental Performance Consultant certification exam."
The exercise and sport psychology program offers a number of distinct advantages, including:
- Development of knowledge and skills in students' areas of interest through strong faculty mentoring
- An optimal student-faculty ratio, ensuring students receive personalized attention
- Advising focused on career success through the selection of courses, research topics and applied experiences
- Required courses that are offered in the evening to meet the needs of professionals
The program can be completed in 12-22 months, and students may begin in the fall, spring or summer semesters.
For more information, visit siue.edu/academics/graduate/degrees-and-programs/kinesiology/exercise-sport-psychology.
The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields, including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching and learning. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.
