IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SknVue, Inc. and the Girl Scouts of Orange County will host a sun safety service event focused on saving lives through skin cancer awareness. The program will empower Girl Scouts to be ambassadors in their communities and promote the importance of sun safety for kids of all ages and their families. As part of this July 29 sun safety service event, Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to earn a new Girl Scouts of Orange County Year of Service patch.
"We are excited to partner with the Girl Scouts to instill the importance of skin health and cancer prevention from a young age," said Randy Wyant, SknVue CEO. "One in five Americans has skin cancer by the time they are 70 years old, and much of the skin damage occurs before 18. Our mission is to educate young people on how to take steps to prevent skin cancer now and to protect their future health. Girl Scouts are an ideal partner for us in our efforts to reach out to youth leaders and their families, empowering them to become allies in our fight against this terrible disease."
SknVue is a leading non-profit organization promoting global awareness and early detection of skin cancer.
"Girl Scouts' time-honored motto 'be prepared' perfectly aligns with the mission to build awareness of sun safety and skin cancer prevention," said Vikki Shepp, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. "We are delighted for the opportunity to share such invaluable information with girls about how to protect themselves, and how to become a voice for sun safety amongst their peers."
The Summer Sun Safety Service Event is for Girl Scouts of all ages and includes:
- Girl Scouts of Orange County Year of Service event patch and July add-on
- Informative guest speakers: Dr. Anne Marie McNeill, a board-certified dermatologist from Newport Beach, California, and Lainie Strouse, SVP of SknVue, Inc.
- Inspirational Gold Award Girl Scout to take action
- Interactive poster/video project
- Impactful service as we make the world a better place, advocating for life-saving summer skincare!
There is a $5 fee for this event. The event accepts Cookie Dough, OC Bucks, and Juliette Dollars! Girls must complete online registration and pay in full. For more information about the SknVue Girl Scouts Summer Sun Safety Event, click here.
About Girl Scouts of Orange County
We are the Girl Scouts of Orange County. We nearly 13,000 girls and 10,000 adult members and volunteers who believe that every girl can change the world. Girl Scouts began over 100 years ago with one woman, Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low, who believed in the power of every girl. Today, we continue her vision of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place, by helping them discover their inner strength, passions, and talents. With programs in every zip code in Orange County, there are opportunities for every girl to do something amazing. We are the Girl Scouts. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit http://www.GirlScoutsOC.org.
About SknVue, Inc.
SknVue was launched in 2020 by long-time health senior executive Randy Wyant and media and financial executive Dan Mechem. SknVue is a 501(c)(3)-pending nonprofit organization that promotes awareness and supports early detection of skin cancer, sun safety, and providing an actionable plan to improve and manage skin wellness.
To learn more, visit sknvue.org and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Connie Wilson, SknVue, Inc., 3868467123, connie@conniewilsoncommunications.com
Caron Berkley, Girl Scouts of Orange County, 949-541-1755, cberkley@girlscoutsoc.org
SOURCE SknVue, Inc.