OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SknVue, a 501(c)(3) pending nonprofit organization, today announces the launch of Skn In the Game, an ambitious global campaign to combat skin cancer like never before. The campaign will focus its efforts on the golf community worldwide since golfers face significant health risks in developing skin cancer with habitual sun exposure.
The campaign is designed to help reduce the growth and incidence of skin cancer with forward-thinking education, early detection programs and health screenings, and breakthrough technologies to slow the alarming rise of skin cancer, the fastest growing cancer in the world.
SknVue is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Randy Wyant and Dan Mechem and enjoys the passionate and unqualified support of a who's who of golf leading lights, including LPGA legends Nancy Lopez, Juli Inkster, Dottie Pepper, Helen Alfredsson, Charlie Mechem, and well-known skin cancer survivors and advocates Andy North and Randy Jones. Each of these individuals are enthusiastically putting their Skn in The Game as members of SknVue's Board of Directors.
According to LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Lopez: "It's time to take a big swing at skin cancer. We need to do much more to combat this deadly disease, and SknVue is poised to save many lives. I am proud to put my skin in the game."
"A lot of people don't know that skin cancer is the world's most common cancer, and that it is actually the most preventable," said North, a two-time U.S. Open champion. "Skin cancer, you are on notice. We are coming after you with a vengeance to save lives."
"We are excited to launch the Skn in The Game campaign as a major force in building awareness and early detection of skin cancer to the global golf community," said co-founder Wyant, who spent more than 40 years as a health care executive, most recently at a for profit skin cancer company. "Through our Skn in The Game campaign, we want to help the golf community become much more aware of the actionable steps everyone can take to take charge of their skin wellness. We want everyone in the global golf community to help us by putting their Skn in The Game to help save lives. And we are doing so with all of the passion and know-how we can muster."
Playing off golf's popular "skins game" concept as a metaphor, Skn in The Game focuses on all facets of the golf world – players, caddies, fans, teachers, coaches, sponsors, media, tours, associations, professionals and amateurs, moms and dad, and more – to put an essential and long overdue spotlight on the risks of skin cancer plus the readily accessible steps each person can take to manage their own skincare. Skn in The Game was created by Wyant and Mechem to ignite and catalyze a global movement in the golf community to dramatically reduce the incidence of skin cancer over time.
"This is personal for many of us," said SknVue Co-Founder and Chairman Dan Mechem. "For example, two of our board members - Randy Jones and Andy North - have had very scary battles with skin cancer. One of my best friends died of skin cancer quite suddenly. Like many people, he had never seen a dermatologist. That may have cost him his life. People need to understand that skin cancer is a clear and present danger. We need to dramatically step up our global efforts in the golf community to deal skin cancer a real body blow. That's the very essence of SknVue's mission."
By the numbers
-When detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%. This means education and early detection is of paramount importance.
- Over 70% of Americans do not visit a dermatologist for preventative care.
- 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
- More than 2 people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.
"The incidence of skin cancer is rising at an alarming rate and necessary restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused even more reason of concern and a greater sense of urgency for this deadly disease," continued Wyant. "Launching Skn in The Game is an immediate, urgent call to action."
Is your Skn in The Game?
To join our global call to action to fight skin cancer like never before, contact Dan Mechem and Randy Wyant via 888-367-5956.
Check out the Skn In The Game video launch featuring LPGA Tour stars Nancy Lopez, Helen Alfredsson and Tiffany Joh, plus two-time U.S. Open champion, Andy North.
About SknVue
SknVue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes awareness and early detection of skin cancer, providing an actionable plan to improve and manage skin wellness. To learn more, visit http://www.sknvue.org and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
