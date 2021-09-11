EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 11th, 2021, Team Fastrax™ will return to Ryan field to make the Wildcats game unforgettable with their fan favorite, patriotic American Flag demonstration jump. At 11AM, the Northwestern Wildcats will kick off against the Indiana State Sycamores.
The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to bounce back from their season opening loss to Michigan State. To start the game off in spectacular fashion, when the National Anthem starts to play, Team Fastrax™ will jump in and deliver the game ball with their majestic 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag and the Northwestern flag. The show will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators at Ryan Field can enjoy the experience on a whole new level.
"Team Fastrax™ is honored to perform our patriotic American Flag jump on the anniversary of such a tragic day in American History," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "This day is one that should not be forgotten. God Bless our Military and all those who died on 9/11."
According to their website, this is the first ever meeting between Northwestern and Indiana State. This will be the Wildcat's first non-conference match-up at Ryan Field since beating UMass 45-6 (Nov. 16, 2019).
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Northwestern website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Pfc. Matthew M. Martinek, who Died September 11th, 2009, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Army Pfc. Matthew M. Martinek visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
