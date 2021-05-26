HOUSTON and DISCOVERY BAY, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SlipSki Boating Solutions, LLC™, an innovator in covers for boats and personal watercraft, announced today it has completed the build and installation of its first custom boat slip covers on Discovery Bay, CA. This section of the Northeast Bay features spectacular vistas and million-dollar coastline homes, yet many of the homeowner's expensive boats and personal watercraft are not adequately protected from the elements.
Boats cost a lot of money and protecting them from damaging UV rays, rain, hail, salt and blowing sands is a big priority for boat owners. The problem is most covered boat slips simply don't provide adequate protection because the sides are still exposed. SlipSki's retractable model completely surrounds boats, defending them from the elements, and all of its models can be installed on floating boat slips. All SlipSki models come with a lifetime warranty on the frame and are covered with Shelter-Rite® SR18 marine vinyl, which is available in many colors and customizable options, and carries a seven-year warranty.
"Residents of Discovery Bay, and surrounding water communities, are smart, successful, and know a quality product when they see it, which is why we feel this area is a great fit for our company," said Ed Bejrowski, CEO and co-founder of SlipSki Boating Solutions. "Our marine-grade, boxed-aluminum frames never rust, can stand up to anything Mother Nature dishes out, and are as beautiful as the boats and watercraft they protect. And we can individually customize our boat slip covers to match the unique needs of every customer."
SlipSki is also looking to partner with local marinas and dock builders that can provide their customers with the best way to protect their boats and personal watercraft while developing a new revenue stream.
SlipSki boat slip covers are designed and built in Houston, TX then shipped and assembled onsite by a team of installation professionals. They can also be designed to protect outdoor sporting equipment, recreational vehicles, and classic cars. For more information go to: http://www.slipski.com
About SlipSki Boating Solutions. LLC
The SlipSki Boat Slip Cover is a new and innovative way to cover protect your investment. Designed and built in Houston, Texas, SlipSki boat slip covers are the perfect alternative to inferior boat slip covers or expensive boat houses. All SlipSki boat slip cover frames are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the Shelter-Rite® SR18 marine vinyl covers are backed by a seven year limited warranty.
Media Contact:
Christian Scarborough 512-297-6426
