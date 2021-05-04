Sierra Romero, Softball Superstar

 By SweetSpot Sports, Sierra Romero

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetSpot Sports an upstart sporting goods manufacturer, with headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is pleased to announce a partnership with softball superstar, Sierra Romero, to promote a line of products geared towards softball players, recreation-seekers, and active backyard gamers. SweetSpot Softball products allow players to enjoy aspects of a real softball game within the confines of a yard, or street.

Romero is a three-time Big Ten Conference Triple Crown Winner at the University of Michigan, and professional Softball player for the USSSA Pride, who has built a large fanbase with her social media presence. To further establish Romero as an icon of the sport and role model, future SweetSpot softball products will be branded with Romero's likeness and signature. Romero is currently traveling and playing with Team Mexico to earn her Olympic spot in Tokyo.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with a team that is growing the game of Softball both on regulation fields and in neighborhood backyards," noted Romero. "The SweetSpot line of products are the best available for young players looking to play a real game everyday, on any field. They are as good as the real thing. These are simply amazing products, with incredible benefit to softball players."

"Sierra Romero is a dynamic personality both on the Softball field, and on her social media pages." said SweetSpot President, Dave Soderquist. "Her rare combination of athleticism and charisma present a perfect partner for SweetSpot Softball, as we look to bring a fun, high-speed, satisfying, and safe version of the game to America's backyards and cul-de-sacs."

As a kick-off to the partnership, Romero will be making an appearance to sign autographs and instruct a softball skills clinic at Scheels Sporting Goods in The Colony, Texas, on May 22nd, 2021.

SweetSpot Sports, LLC, is a Minnesota limited liability company that sells unique, patent-pending baseballs, and softballs that behave and feel like authentic baseballs and softballs, but are only a fraction of the weight. An additional array of patented bats, and other accessories make SweetSpot the go-to supplier of recreational backyard baseball and softball products in North America and the world. The company's products are sold through both brick & mortar retail stores and select online sales channels. More information is available at www.sweetspotsoftball.com

