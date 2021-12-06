WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 13th at 6:00 PM at the historic National Building Museum, SOME (So Others Might Eat) held its annual Illuminating Possibility Gala. SOME is an interfaith community-based organization that serves DC neighbors experiencing homelessness and poverty.
The Illuminating Possibility Gala is an annual event that celebrates the successes of SOME's work, the triumphs of its clients, and the recipients of the Father Horace McKenna Humanitarian Award. This year, the McKenna Award recipients will be Bob and Eveline Roberts. Bob is Chairman and CEO of Roberts Oxygen Company, Inc., a Maryland-based distributor of compressed industrial, medical and specialty gases, cryogenic gases and equipment, and welding equipment and supplies, that serves 9 states. Bob and Eveline have been steadfast supporters of SOME for 35 years.
While the event was virtual in 2020, SOME was delighted to host 523 guests in person in 2021. The $1.1 million raised from the Gala will benefit SOME's programs, including its job training program, residential substance use disorder treatment program, and affordable housing with supportive services. SOME is deeply grateful to the National Retail Federation, Roberts Oxygen Company, Inc., and all of the generous Illuminating Possibilities Gala sponsors.
On Thanksgiving Day, SOME held its annual Trot for Hunger 5k and Little Turkey 1 Miler on the historic Freedom Plaza. The Trot for Hunger 5k is the largest and only DC-based Trot in the region on Thanksgiving Day. While the event was virtual in 2020, SOME was able to bring the community together for a safe and impactful annual tradition in 2021. With over 7,000 participants, SOME raised $650,000 to help benefit thousands of people in DC experiencing homelessness.
"What a great SOME community we have," said President and CEO, Ralph Boyd. "We're so grateful to be able to come together on Thanksgiving today."
The Trot for Hunger race was made possible by SOME's generous volunteers, more than 250 volunteers were on-site working Thanksgiving morning to make the event possible. SOME could not function without this strong volunteer base. Volunteers play a major role in realizing SOME's mission to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness and change the lives of those most in need.
New to the Trot for Hunger in 2021 was a Cupcake Wine Tent where adult runners could enjoy a complimentary glass of Cupcake Wine's new low-calorie wine after they completed their race. The Trot for Hunger was a successful event thanks to the support of SOME's dedicated staff and volunteers and corporate sponsors, including General Dynamics, GDIT, GDMS, Keany Produce, Pepsico, Amazon, ChasenBoscolo, and more.
About SOME
SOME provides material aid and comfort to our vulnerable neighbors in the District, helping them break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through programs and services that save lives, improve lives and help transform lives of individuals and families, their communities and the systems and structures that affect them. Learn more at some.org.
Media Contact
David McCorvey, SOME (So Others Might Eat), +1 202-2154391, dmccorvey@some.org
SOURCE SOME (So Others Might Eat)