BOSTON, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEKAFIT, the decathlon of functional fitness for all levels which was recently launched by endurance sports leader Spartan, has partnered with global recovery technology leader Hyperice for the 2021 US event season. The partnership designates Hyperice the official "Recovery Technology Partner of DEKAFIT US."
"DEKAFIT is the ultimate functional test for athletes of ALL levels and our goal for our competitors is to perform at their full potential, as well as provide the most memorable fitness experience possible and proper recovery is essential to the process." Said Jarod Cogswell, DEKAFIT's Director of Sport and Education. "We're very excited to partner with Hyperice and to provide DEKAFIT athletes with the best tech to aid their recovery."
As part of the partnership, Hyperice will host socially distanced recovery zones at DEKA FIT events in the US featuring its game-changing Hypervolt percussion massage devices and Normatec Pulse boots for athletes' pre-event warmups and post-event recovery. The brand will also receive on-site branding and exposure on deka.fit and DEKAFIT social media channels.
"Hyperice's origins are based in athletic competition, with technology developed in collaboration with the greatest athletes in the world," said Director of Hyperice Fitness, Drew Marinelli. "Our mission is to help every human move better, feel better, and optimize their athletic performance. To this end, we are truly excited to partner with DEKAFIT to bring the best recovery technology in the world to the best functional exercise competitions in the world."
ABOUT SPARTAN'S DEKAFIT
DEKAFIT provides training with a purpose, gamified programming and emphasizes celebrating fitness. The DEKA FIT event combines ten functional training zones which are preceded by 500 meters of running, which equals a total distance of 5K. "DEKA Zones" include movements such as lunges, rowing, pushing and pulling a tank, dead ball wall overs and RAM burpees.
DEKAFIT is also on a mission to fully support the fitness industry and provides fitness operators unique benefits to boost revenue, membership sales, member retention and promote exercise adherence through gamified programming. DEKAFIT gym affiliates are also hosting memorable fitness experiences that include DEKA STRONG (no running) and DEKA MILE (160 meters of running between zones) events.
ABOUT HYPERICE, INC.
Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit http://www.hyperice.com.
