MISSOULA, Mont., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce the addition of Poolside Basketball Hoops to their extensive line of Aquatic Adventure Zone™ products. This line includes the pool climbing walls, AquaZip'N®, poolside slides, and more.
"We are excited about adding the Poolside Basketball Hoops to our line of fun," said Nabil Khaled, VP of Marketing and Sales. "Poolside basketball can provide hours of recreation for team or solo play, creating an engaging and fun way to encourage visitors to spend more time at your pool."
The basketball hoop lineup offers three models to fit different levels of recreation. The "Jamma!" and "Slamma!" basketball hoops are available with up to 10′ rim height and offer various setback levels, and the "Jamma Jr!" offers a 42" rim height. All three hoop frames are constructed of 304L Stainless Steel to minimize corrosion and provide a poolside feature that will last for years to come.
All of Spectrum's basketball hoops can be customized to mount directly to the pool deck if necessary. Clear backboards are standard, but there are customized heavy-duty bison backboards are also available. The poolside basketball hoops can also be mounted to concrete pylons, walls, or anything a facility needs to maximize space and play.
Aquatic Adventure Zone™ play equipment adds the "wow factor," and introduces adventure recreation to commercial pools, attracting visitors of all ages and athletic abilities. These low- maintenance attractions expand poolside programming.
About Spectrum Aquatics: Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore company, has been meeting and beating aquatics industry standards for more than 45 years. Spectrum has an established reputation for manufacturing and distributing a broad array of quality products used in the construction and operation of commercial swimming pools and spas. Learn more at http://www.spectrumproducts.com.
About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com.
