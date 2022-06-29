Two campers to be selected to join Villareal Player Training Camp in Spain.
GENEVA, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the top European soccer clubs is coming to SPIRE. The Academy is pleased to announce the SPIRE Villarreal CF Soccer Camp. The week-long event, July 10-16, will be led by Troy Bingham, SPIRE Director of Soccer, featuring the professional La Liga coaches from Villarreal CF. The powerhouse club will bring the latest trends and techniques for U10 - U19 athletes hungry to learn and improve their level of play from international superstars.
This is the first year the elite soccer team from Spain has paired with SPIRE to host this week-long event in Geneva. The opportunity for students to learn pro-level skills comes on the heels of the powerhouse European team's appearance in the semi-finals of the European Championships.
Bingham knows what it takes to compete at the international level, and this experience is one he is thrilled to launch on campus. "The camp provides coaches and players with a glimpse into the intensity and level of training it takes to get better at playing the game. We hope the speed, physicality and work ethic campers experience create a spark and lift to their games."
Founded in 1923, Villarreal CF made its La Liga debut in 1998. Their arrival to the UEFA Champions League happened in 2005, with the team reaching the semi-finals in 2006 and 2022. The team won the UEFA Europa League Final for the first time in club history in 2021 by beating Manchester United.
Bingham's newly-minted SPIRE soccer program is on the rise. Securing and forging these international relationships for his high-level student athletes validates the facility's growth and vision. And the opportunity to train with the pro team continues after camp: two participants will be selected to attend the Villarreal CF Player Training Camp in Spain. "This is a real opportunity for two deserving players who show the most promise," Bingham shared. "They'll be training in the academy alongside players fighting for a professional career: something that will give SPIRE players a barometer of where they are currently and where they could be in the future."
Those interested in more information and to register for the camp can visit: https://www.spireinstitute.org/event/spire-villa-real-soccer-academy/
About SPIRE
SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world-class event and wellness complex. Constructed on more than 500 acres in the Greater Cleveland area with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post-grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling and lacrosse.
