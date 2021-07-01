GENEVA, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute and Academy (IA) continues its tradition of excellence in education by hiring Katherine Reedy, Ed.D, as the new Director of Academics at the private boarding school in Ohio. Katherine brings over 25 years of experience to her position with a Masters in Special Education, and a B.A. in Educational Philosophy, Educational Psychology and Sociology. Kate graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lynn University in 2016 after receiving her Educational Leadership Degree.
During her decades of experience, Katherine spent nine years working with athletes as they pursued not only their love of athletics, but also their need for a balanced education. Katherine believes strongly in the Universal Design for Learning, feeling that it is the role of academics to inspire and engage learners to think critically, embrace who they are as a learner and cultivate their understanding of not only core academics, but also life and personal development skills.
Katherine is excited to be a part of the SPIRE team. "SPIRE is uniquely positioned to be a leader in whole student development. As a new academic program, SPIRE has the chance to break the previous models of education and truly push learning into the 21st century. The intentional model, which affords opportunities for students to pursue a passion, while also learning in many different areas, is inspiring. The people SPIRE is bringing to develop these programs are leaders in their field, which allows for maximum opportunity for students to develop and for adults to continue their own growth. Finally, the research arm of SPIRE will provide a unique opportunity for students to engage and experience real-world applications of sports performance and sports science."
Katherine's vision for the future of SPIRE's academic programs is to create an academic program that supports students who are passionate in an area, and capitalizes on that passion in the learning environment. She seeks to create a curriculum within the private school in Ohio that is student-focused and project-based to best prepare students for college and life. This educational model enables students to accelerate in their area of interest, while at the same time moving forward in all areas of learning and growth.
"SPIRE is extremely fortunate to have Kate Reedy joining us as our Dean of Academics," says Ted Meekma, Co-Managing Director at SPIRE. "Kate's knowledge and passion for education, and her depth of experience in the multi-specialty, training academy world makes her ideally suited to build a world class academic environment at SPIRE."
Katherine's doctoral dissertation was focused on 21st century learning, and she believes she has a perfect opportunity to see her research come to life at the private school in Ohio. "This is a newer school that is not entrenched in tradition and previous educational methodologies. I will continue to strive to find ways to help expand SPIRE's academic offerings by staying current with research, seeking feedback and implementing change. Through the relationships built between colleagues, students and myself, my hope is to impart as much on them as they do on me."
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, volleyball and soccer.
