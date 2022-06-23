Harkey to build new men's program from the ground up, starting in the 2023-24 academic year.
GENEVA, Ohio, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Academy has named JD Harkey as Director of Lacrosse and Head Coach to lead their new men's lacrosse program for the 2023-2024 academic year.
With a wealth of experience in the international, collegiate and prep ranks, Coach Harkey joins SPIRE from Gerstell Academy in Maryland, where he served as head coach. Before his time at Gerstell, Harkey helmed the University of South Carolina men's club team with a 75-18 overall record and a 6-1 MCLA Tournament record. He was also named 2018 SELC Coach of the Year during his tenure at South Carolina. On the international side, Harkey also serves as Volunteer Assistant Coach for the men's Columbian National Team.
When asked about joining SPIRE, Harkey shared, "I am humbled and honored to join the team at SPIRE. The opportunity for me to learn from some of the best coaches in the world from various sports is exciting."
A graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, the two-time America East Champion is also part of Team Eighteen, which was founded by SPIRE Brand Ambassador Kyle Harrison. The organization provides additional playing opportunities and tournament exposure to fifth- through twelfth-grade players across North America beyond their local club program opportunities.
"We are very fortunate to be working closely with Team Eighteen's Kyle Harrison and Sean Cady to build our new SPIRE Lacrosse programs," says SPIRE Co-Managing Director Ted Meekma. "When I asked them for help in finding our Director/Head Coach, they immediately introduced me to JD Harkey. And as I got to know JD, I quickly realized that he has the knowledge, the experience, the successful track record and the driving passion needed to lead both our new Academy and all the other training/development programs and events planned for SPIRE Lacrosse."
Harkey's plans show his determination to bring a holistic approach to developing his players into well-rounded young men with a passion for lacrosse. "I am focused on developing competitive, creative and empathetic leaders who will be successful in any endeavor they choose to pursue in their lives while also being good stewards of their communities. I'm confident college lacrosse programs will salivate the quality of student athletes that we matriculate from SPIRE."
