GENEVA, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) congratulates basketball post grad student, Nicolò Nobili, on his recent acceptance into Boston University to play for the Terriers.
Nicolò is yet another success story for SPIRE, a premier sport academy. SPIRE's College Planning and Placement program consistently places student athletes in top colleges and universities, allowing them to improve the athletic and academic skills that get them noticed by the top decision makers nationwide.
Nicolò says that he had many options for his post grad experience but chose SPIRE because he felt the sport Academy's athletic and personal training and academics gave him the best opportunity to experience the daily routine of a college basketball player while improving his skills, both on the court and off. "SPIRE's training and education, much less the facilities, are very hard to find at any other prep school. The experience gives you the chance to really work on your body and your game."
Nicolò explains that Assistant Post Grad Coach Michael Dooley and Post Grad Head Coach Jeffrey Sparrow were a great help to him, both in his training and in helping him make connections with interested coaches from colleges, including coach Joe Jones from Boston University. He also credits SPIRE for giving him the opportunity to be in an environment that is respected nationwide. "When schools knew I was attending SPIRE, they already knew I would be spending a year in a great program that would help me become a better player."
SPIRE has placed student athletes in nearly 90 different colleges and universities across the country since its inception, including UCLA, Ohio State, Cornell and Columbia. SPIRE Academy offers athletes the opportunity to improve their sport and educational performance and places as much emphasis on academics and college placement as on athletic development.
Coach Sparrow knows that for Nicolò, the future looks bright. "Nicolò has been an absolute pleasure to work with. At 6'10", he is a special talent. His passing vision creates opportunities for everyone he plays with. He's smart, humble and hungry. He will be a crucial piece to our puzzle this season. We look forward to watching his growth the next four years under Coach Jones' tutelage."
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling and lacrosse.
