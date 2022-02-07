GENEVA, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) announced today their plans to host a two-day, six-game showcase event with Overtime Elite, a nationally-renowned basketball program featuring some of the top recruits in the country. The game lineup will feature Overtime Elite competing against SPIRE's National High School Team, as well as two other Ohio-area academies.
SPIRE, who was chosen as one of only three venues to host Overtime Elite in their inaugural season, will be playing head-to-head against two Overtime Elite squads in two separate games during the event.
Jeff Javorek, SPIRE's Director of Basketball, explains the excitement ahead of the event. "We are bringing some of the top basketball talent in the country to northeast Ohio in a two-day event with three Overtime Elite teams against the top three prep schools in Ohio."
SPIRE was chosen for this event because of its reputation and top-notch facilities. "We were fortunate enough to be selected as a site for this event based on our world-class facilities and the reputation we have in the basketball community with our National High School Team and our nationally-ranked Post Grad Team," Javorek said. "This will be a great opportunity for the northeast Ohio basketball community and if you are a high school basketball fan, you won't want to miss any of the action!"
The schedule of the events taking place at SPIRE's campus in Geneva, Ohio will include:
Thursday 2/10
5:00 pm — Team Elite vs. SPIRE Academy
6:30 pm — Team Overtime vs. Western Reserve Academy
8:00 pm — Team OTE vs. International Sports Academy (ISA)
Friday 2/11
5:00 pm — Team Elite vs. International Sports Academy (ISA)
6:30 pm — Team OTE vs. Western Reserve Academy
8:00 pm — Team Overtime vs. SPIRE Academy
Admission is $5 per person for the entire event. For media credentials or college coaches interested in attending the event, please contact Jeff Javorek at jjavorek@spireinstitute.org.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.spireinstitute.org/tickets/.
Masks are strongly encouraged for all on-campus events at SPIRE.
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling and lacrosse (coming in 2022–23).
About Overtime Elite
OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes. OTE (pronounced Oh-Tee-E) provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro for the next generation of athlete empowerment.
OTE teams features top high school rising juniors, seniors and post-graduate athletes globally. They will compete both within the league and in external competitions against domestic and international teams. The league features 27 players, all living, learning, and training in Atlanta.
