NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Lehigh River At Bethlehem affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Lehigh River At Walnutport affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. For the Lehigh River...including Walnutport, Bethlehem...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Lehigh River At Bethlehem. * Until this evening. * At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Thursday was 19.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 4.2 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins upstream in Allentown. Backwater begins to effect the Little Lehigh and Jordan creeks. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, The islands in the Allentown area begin to flood. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Sand Island Recreational Area in Bethlehem is flooded. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Wilson Avenue takes on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 07/10/1935. && Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lehigh River Bethlehem 16.0 18.6 Thu 10 am ED 9.4 5.6 4.2 &&