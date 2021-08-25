NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports coaching market size is expected to grow by USD 9.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Global Sports Coaching Market: Type
By type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the sports camps and personalized training segment in 2020. The segment is driven by increased player participation in international sports and domestic leagues. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Global Sports Coaching Market: Geographic Landscape
About 36% of the market growth originated from Europe in 2020. Germany and the UK are the key markets for sports coaching in Europe. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in sports coaching market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports coaching market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Consumer discretionary industry
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Challenger Sports
- CMT Learning Ltd.
- Coach Sport LLC
- Elle Football Academy
- ESM Academies
- Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
- School Sports Coaching
- TENVIC
- United States Sports Academy
- US Sports Camps Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
